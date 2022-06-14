Sami Sheen, daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, poses in black bikini for Only Fans

Sami Sheen, the 18-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, joins Only Fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently turned 18 years old, and now she has joined Only Fans. Yesterday, Sami Sheen shared a black bikini photo on her social media page and invited people to find her on Only Fans.

Only Fans is a platform where freelancers share exclusive content with subscribers who pay to view the photos and videos. The content shared on Only Fans is typically swimsuit photos or nude pictures.

Sami has been in the news for the past year after an alleged feud with her mom, Denise Richards, caused her to move in with her dad, Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen. Sami and Denise have since reconciled and reunited for Mother’s Day.

Sami Sheen announces that she has joined Only Fans

Sami Sheen turned 18 in March, and now she is inviting followers to find her on Only Fans.

Sami wore a black string bikini and rested her elbows on the pool’s edge as she posed for the camera. Her hair was partially wet and blonde as the celebrity daughter took a dip in a black bikini.

Sami’s slender body featured multiple small black tattoos. She looked at the camera with her light-colored eyes looking wide.

She wrote in the caption, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.”

Sami’s mother, Denise Richards, commented on the post with words of encouragement, “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Denise also spoke with Page Six to provide an exclusive statement. She said, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami Sheen makes shocking claims about household

Sami Sheen claimed she felt trapped in an abusive household in a now-deleted TikTok, which went viral.

She shared an emotional video and wrote, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

Sami reportedly moved in with Charlie and said she felt happier there.

But according to Us Weekly, Sami was unhappy with Denise’s rules and did not want to follow them. The source shared, ”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn’t want to follow the rules…Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting, and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

Things have calmed down, and Denise continues to support her daughter’s choices.