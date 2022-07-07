Here’s why Denise Richards joined OnlyFans after supporting Sami Sheen

Denise Richards joins OnlyFans in support of her daughter, Sami Sheen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is no stranger to showing off her amazing body. She has been in many movies as a sexy seductress and a cover model and has even been on the pages of Playboy magazine.

Denise has never been one to shy away from her provocative side, and now she is stepping into a new venture – online adult entertainment.

Following in the footsteps of her teen daughter, Sami Sheen, Denise joined OnlyFans to support her daughter’s new career path and show that adult entertainment can still be a job to take pride in.

Denise Richards and Sami Sheen are both on OnlyFans

After Sami, whom Denise shares with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, decided she would join OnlyFans, mama bear Denise was not pleased with her decision. But after giving it some thought, Denise concluded that it doesn’t have to be bad because everyone posts “pictures with ourselves with bathing suits.”

In a recent interview, Denise said that she fully supported Sami’s decision once she had done her research. “My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Denise said.

She was also happy to discover that Sami could create any content she wanted and didn’t have to be salacious. “You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content,” Denise revealed.

When Denise told Sami she was considering joining OnlyFans as well, Sami’s response was positive but skeptical. But Sami’s reasoning was, “We’re both on Instagram,” and mom agreed.

What does dad Charlie Sheen think of his daughter and ex-wife on OnlyFans?

When Charlie found out that his 18-year-old daughter was going to be an OnlyFans content creator, he was unhappy. He blamed this change with Sami on her mom, Denise. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he said at the time.

But he knew he could only support her, even if he disapproved. Charlie revealed, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie later had a change of heart and gave his oldest daughter his full backing. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly, ” Charlie revealed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.