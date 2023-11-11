Here’s what Kris Jenner had to say about The Golden Bachelor lookalike Susan Noles

Susan Noles made a huge impression on The Golden Bachelor viewers.

She was a lot of fun to watch in the mansion and befriended several castmates.

When she was sent home late in the premiere season, there were calls to make Susan the first The Golden Bachelorette lead.

Most notably, Susan was compared to Kris Jenner, as they both have short dark hair and similar features.

Susan mentioned that she’d heard those comparisons for decades since the Kardashians became famous.

Despite that, she’d never met the Kardashian matriarch.

But at The Golden Bachelor Women Tell All, we learned that Kris Jenner does know who Susan is.

Maybe this means Susan will realize her dream of lunching with The Kardashians star.

Kris Jenner has a special message for The Golden Bachelor and Susan Noles

During The Golden Bachelor Women Tell All, Jesse Palmer revealed a prerecorded video message from Kris Jenner.

The outfit she wore during the message is the same one she wore for a photo op with Gerry Turner, which was likely recorded on that day.

“This has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years,” Kris shared. “Literally, since Trista and Ryan, thank you for giving us so much joy and pleasure.”

She continued, “You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you. But me? Susan, you are amazing. I love your style. Love the hair. You nailed it, doll.”

The message thrilled Susan, who exclaimed, “Love you!” to Kris before telling Jesse, “I’m crying! I love her!”

Susan Noles and the ASKN crew are still close friends

Susan Noles didn’t win Gerry Turner’s heart or his final rose, but in her eyes, she got something better.

Many of The Golden Bachelor women have become close friends, and the ASKN crew (also called the mean girls by viewers) are all still very close.

The group consists of April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy, which is how they came up with their acronym, and we still can’t believe they didn’t use SNAK.

Most of the group went home the same week as Kathy did after her drama with Theresa came to a head. She and April didn’t get a rose at the following rose ceremony, and Nancy went out with an injury after realizing that she wasn’t forming as close of a connection with Gerry as the other women.

Susan was the only one left when Gerry whittled the group down to his final six, and she received support from her ASKN crew, who had grown incredibly close during filming.

They are so close that the ASKN ladies speak often and are planning a warm-weather vacation together to catch up and spend even more time bonding.

