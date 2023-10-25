The Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles reacts to Kris Jenner comparison

Susan Noles knows she looks a lot like Kris Jenner.

The comparison was made as soon as The Golden Bachelor viewers met her.

They also think her friend Kathy of the ASKN clique (aka the Mean Girls) also looks a lot like Caitlyn Jenner.

But Susan has been hearing that she looks like Kris even before she was on the show, so it’s not really surprising to her.

Now, she’s opening up about having a famous doppelganger.

She even shared whether she’s heard from Kris or if she’d like to.

Susan Noles is a dead ringer for Kris Jenner

It turns out that Susan has been hearing for years that she looks just like Kris Jenner — decades, really.

While chatting it up with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, they asked Susan about the Kris Jenner comments.

“That started like 30 years ago. I get that everywhere I go. When I was in Atlantic City, the Bahamas, Italy, somebody said it. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never signed an autograph! But when I was on set for Golden Bachelor, I kept telling the producers that I was only 12 minutes down the road from Kris, we needed to get lunch!”

As to whether Kris has reached out for a meetup with Susan, she confirmed that The Kardashians star has not.

She told Joe and Serena, “She hasn’t reached out thus far. I would be so happy to meet her. That’s like a dream come true. It’s totally a coincidence that we have the same hairstyle. I’m a hairdresser [and it] has been like this forever. I think I remind people of her because of my short dark hair and when I wear makeup. And poor Kathy is getting Caitlyn, but Caitlyn does look fabulous right now!”

It turns out that Kathy is aware that she is being compared to Caitlyn Jenner as well, and that the photo of Kathy and Susan together was taken on purpose because of it.

Kathy shared it on Instagram and even captioned it, “Susan and Kathy. We became great pals during filming. Call us Kris and Caitlyn❤️. We are friends and we love being golden!!”

Kathy went home after drama with Theresa

Unfortunately for Susan, her closest friends in the Bachelor mansion are all gone.

After Kathy’s seemingly nonstop drama with Theresa, she was not given a rose on the last episode.

April was also sent home without a rose — with just the two women not getting a chance to move forward to the next week with Gerry Turner.

Nancy eliminated herself earlier in the episode during a sit down with Gerry, where she declared that she knew he was forming deeper connections with other women. Gerry told her that he would not argue that point, and they said their goodbyes.

Now, there are only six women left as we’ve hit the midway point of the premiere season.

With just Theresa, Faith, Susan, Sandra, Leslie, and Ellen left, things are getting tough for Gerry, who admitted that he’s formed deep and lasting relationships with all the women.

Likewise, they seem to be falling for him, too, which is making for an emotional rollercoaster that fans of the show just can’t stop watching.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.