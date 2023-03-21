Here’s what Jamal Menzies said about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Rishi Singh

Jamal Menzies, the son of 90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies, made a comment about current 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Rishi Singh.

Jamal has been featured on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk this season, but his comments were made through his Instagram Story.

In the short video, Jamal played a clip from the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where Rishi was wearing a purple hair bonnet.

Over the video, Jamal had a caption that read, “One thing Rishi gonna do, he gonna take care of that hair [lauging/crying emoji].”

Jamal also commented on the clip and Rishi’s hair cover in an audible comment over the video, saying, “This man Rishi love his hair.”

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers first met Rishi on the show, he made a point to describe his long hair care routine and how he was called “Indian Jesus.”

Jamal Menzies has given his opinion about another 90 Day Fiance cast member

After the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? of which Jamal made an appearance, he did a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

One question asked if he met controversial figure Angela Deem in person.

Jamal gave a video response that was positive and warm toward Angela and even tagged her in his Story.

Jamal started by saying he didn’t get involved with gossip but said, “Angela is a very real person.”

He explained that he liked people who “100%” themselves and stated, “A lot of people don’t always like the truth, um, but Angela gonna give it to you. So, shout out to Angela, she’s cool.”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers think there is something weird about Jamal’s situation on the show

While Jamal may dish out opinions on his fellow cast members from the 90 Day Fiance universe, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers have something to say about his situation.

Jamal is on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with his mom Kim. The pair give commentary and watch current episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Viewer feedback isn’t exactly about what Jamal says and does; it is more aimed toward him and his mom’s living room setup.

Behind Jamal and Kim on the couch is a refrigerator. Its presence has confused 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers curious about the pair’s living room arrangement and whether they are actually in their kitchen.

Neither Jamal nor Kim has addressed the setup.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.