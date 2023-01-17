Jamal Menzies gives his real opinion of Angela Deem

Jamal Menzies let 90 Day fans know how he feels about Angela Deem. Pic credit: TLC

Jamal Menzies, the popular son of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies crossed paths with controversial franchise figure Angela Deem at the Tell All for Season 7 of HEA.

Given that fact and Jamal’s recent Instagram Story Q&A with 90 Day fans, he fielded a question asking if he had ever spoken to Angela in person.

In Jamal’s video response, he let his 90 Day following know precisely how he felt about Angela, which was surprisingly very positive.

Jamal even tagged Angela in his Story and put the two hands making a heart emoji next to it.

Angela reposted Jamal’s Story.

Angela’s Tell All behavior and antics throughout her time as a cast member in the 90 Day network has earned her titles like abuser, manipulator, emasculator, and toxic. However, Angela does have a large following who like her strong personality, and it looks like Jamal is one of them.

Jamal Menzies talks up Angela Deem

Jamal answered the 90 Day fan’s question about speaking to Angela in person by saying that he met her for the first time at the Tell All and remarking, “I don’t really get into the whole gossip thing, and also I’ll say Angela is a very real person.”

He said that Angela is “a real person to where she is 100% herself, and those are the people who I respect.” Jamal acknowledged there are 90 Day viewers who do not like Angela and criticize her but said he was not one of them and that he actually respected her.

Jamal reiterated that Angela keeps it real before saying that “A lot of people don’t always like the truth, um, but Angela gonna give it to you. So, shout out to Angela, she’s cool.”

Jamal Menzies has been in the 90 Day spotlight

When Kim was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, it was evident that she and Jamal had a close relationship, and he was a big part of the 90 Day experience for her as she leaned on him for a lot of advice, and viewers saw that.

Jamal got more of a role within the 90 Day network after he appeared at the Season 5 Tell All to defend his mom and share his opinions on Usman Umar.

Then, Kim and Jamal became Pillow Talk cast members before Kim was on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? where Jamal once again had his own storyline about his mom’s situation.

It also came out that Jamal was romantically involved with 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez after he appeared at the Season 3 Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.