Here’s proof that Steve Moy and Mindy Shiben are still going strong

Honestly, we didn’t see the romance between Married at First Sight Season 14 star Steve Moy and Season 10 star Mindy Shiben on our bingo cards, but what do we know?

The cute couple went public with their relationship earlier this year, and we have proof that Steve and Mindy are still going strong.

The adventure-loving duo shared photos of their recent outing, and another MAFS star made a surprise appearance, but we’ll get to that soon enough.

As for Mindy and Steve, it’s exciting to see that they have found each other after their failed attempts at marriage on the show.

Mindy was dealt a raw deal from the get-go when she was paired with Zach Justice, who had zero interest in being married.

As for Steve, he was paired with Noi Phommasak in Season 14, and at first, they seemed like a good match. However, as time went on, we saw cracks in their marriage, and though they opted to stay married on Decision Day, they later had a messy public breakup.

Thankfully, everyone has moved on, and now, Steve has found love again after his divorce.

MAFS alums Mindy Shiben and Steve Moy are still together

Mindy and Steve are having lots of fun together, and their latest adventure was at the San Diego Safari Park.

The pair shared photos from their day out, and we spotted MAFS Season 15 star Binh Trinh hanging out with the couple as well.

“Went to the zoo with the crew, and ended up becoming members!” wrote Steve in his recent Instagram post.

Steve raved about the park and how happy they were to see the animals roaming freely in the large open spaces and interacting like they would in the wild.

“It felt like what I’d imagine a real safari would, and you can really see that the animals are thriving. Such a fun and unique experience! 🦍🦒🌿,” he added.

MAFS viewers are obsessed with Mindy and Steve

The cute couple gave MAFS fans all the feels when the photos were posted online, as they were both fan favorites during their respective seasons.

While the experts didn’t put them together, viewers are convinced Mindy and Steve are the perfect match.

“Steve and Mindy are the best couple to have ever come from this show even though they weren’t matched together! They’re so perfect together! ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Love that you two are together! Two of my favorites from MAFS,” said someone else.

One person also wrote, “Im so happy you two found each other, Made for each other.”

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

One MAFS viewer said, “I am so thrilled for you both. You both look so happy. Who needs the experts?”

Another added, “I love that you guys found each other!!!”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.