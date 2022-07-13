MAFS: Steve Moy speaks out after being bashed by Noi Phommasak over divorce

Steve Moy speaks out after Noi Phommasak slammed him on social media. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Steve Moy had a lot to get off his chest after being blasted online by his estranged wife, Noi Phommasak. Steve posted a series of messages responding to Noi after her comments on his Instagram post announcing their divorce.

She slammed Steve for pretending to be heartbroken over their split and noted that he was the one who initiated the divorce despite her begging him to stay. Noi also accused Steve of not checking up on her dog Sushi, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

However, in his response, Steve said it was time to speak his truth amid the “misconceptions” being made by Noi.

Steve Moy speaks out after being bashed by Noi Phommasak over divorce

The Married at First Sight star wrote a series of messages on his Instagram Stories in response to Noi’s claims.

“I’d like to take a moment to speak my truth, and refute the inaccuracies and misconceptions being spoken about me, in the hope that moving forward, we live in the truth when telling our stories, and not resort to falsehoods,” said Steve.

The 38-year-od noted that the “door is now open for fabrication,” and he wants to set the record straight.

In regards to him wanting a divorce, Steve said he and Noi were on the same page for several weeks about their relationship, but she “eventually had a change of heart.”

As for her claim that he didn’t want her to speak about their split publicly, Steve responded, “I’ve never asked her to keep quiet about it or tried to silence her.”

“This may sound silly to refute,” he added, “But I love Sushi and have checked in on him several times.”

Steve Moy has a message for Noi Phommosak

It seems the Married at First Sight star is not communicating with Noi because he wrote a message for her on his Instagram Story.

“Noi, I understand that you are hurt by all of this, we both are, the problem is in the way it’s being handled,” said Steve, who explained that her behavior hurts their friends and family.

“While we can all mourn the loss of what we shared collectively, the pain we feel is ours to carry and work through,” he added.

Steve admitted to being “very upset” that Noi bashed him on social media but noted, “I’m doing all I can to not become reactive and instead attempt to be understanding and somehow be constructive.”

“It is not easy to put my ego and pride aside in these moments,” confessed the reality TV personality. “It’s still not too late to change our story. Let’s try to make it about healing and growth as opposed to what it’s becoming.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.