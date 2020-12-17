Jersey Shore Family Vacation is in its fourth season and with each passing year, the cast continues to settle down and grow their families.

Fans have watched as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Ronnie Magro, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick have grown up on screen over the last decade.

This year is the first season the roommates have filmed without their beloved meatball Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Nicole decided it was time to focus on her children and her family and felt the drama of the show had become too much for her.

Fans were devastated when Nicole stopped filming, but now it looks like the cast could be losing their other favorite meatball next.

In comments on Instagram, Deena responded to a fan and let them know that her time with the Jersey Shore franchise was most likely coming to an end soon.

The fan commented on a preview of the coming episode that showed drama between Deena and Angelina. The fan questioned why Deena chose to come on the show and deal with all the stress if she knew she was pregnant.

Deena replied and said, “it’s my job .. but don’t worry I see my time on it coming to an end very soon.”

Several fans begged Deena to reconsider and said they love seeing her on the show.

Deena added another comment and explained, “once I have my second baby .. very unlikely I’ll be doing these ‘vacations’ anymore.”

Deena faces backlash after Angelina’s wedding speech

It’s come as no secret to fans that Deena has dealt with a large amount of stress due to the backlash she received after Angelina’s wedding speech.

In previous episodes, Mike attempted to sit down with Jenni and Deena to set up a mediation with Angelina and get to the bottom of the girls’ issues.

During their conversation, Deena detailed the backlash she received after the audio of the wedding speech was leaked before the airdate of the episode.

Deena made it clear she had no intentions of making amends with Angelina. She described how upset she was that Angelina supported the comments fans made to put down her and her family.

Deena said, “This has been the most stressful thing.”

Deena experienced hateful messages on social media and said, “People are telling me my son deserves to be bullied, if people saw me out they would punch me in the face. People are literally coming after me as a mother…like how could you do that? I just want to go into a little friggin hole and cry.”

Deena and Angelina are set to face off

During tonight’s episode, Deena and Angelina are set to face off for the first time since the wedding drama.

Deena told the guys she was pregnant with her second child days before they revealed Angelina was on her way. Because she was so early on in her pregnancy, Deena was glad Angelina wasn’t there and that she didn’t have to deal with the stress.

The boys hoped that surprising Deena with the arrival of her husband Chris Buckner and their son CJ would soften the blow of Angelina’s arrival.

It seems as though the drama and stress of the show and the social media backlash has become a lot for Deena to handle. Will the current season truly be her last?

Tune in tonight to watch the drama unfold as Angelina and Deena sit down for the first time in 9 months.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.