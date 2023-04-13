Hannah Wissmann shares exciting baby update

Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Wissmann, shared a fun update about the couple’s baby girl.

The Counting On star married his bride a little over a year ago, and they welcomed their honeymoon baby on Christmas Day.

Hannah has been good about updating followers on Brynley’s milestones and sharing adorable photos of her first baby.

Mostly, the couple lives a more private life, sharing updates via social media. They aren’t active on YouTube, but some of Jeremiah’s siblings are big on vlogging.

It seems that Hannah’s life solely revolves around caring for Brynley, as is typical within the Duggar family. The women stay home to raise the children, and the men go out to work. However, some wives have a side hustle with social media monetization.

Hannah seems content with Brynley, and her recent milestone accomplishment likely added more excitement.

Brynley Duggar was born on Christmas Day, which makes her roughly three-and-a-half months old.

Hannah Wissmann has shared some of her monthly photos, but this time, the mom of one gave an exciting update on what her daughter has been up to recently.

Jeremiah Duggar’s wife shared a sweet photo of herself holding her baby girl and shared that she has officially rolled over for the first time. That is a significant milestone for a little one, especially when it’s their first time.

Hannah Wissmann shared a sweet update. Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

The photo featured Brynley looking adorable with a baby headband, a bow, and a printed onesie. She doesn’t have a lot of hair, so Hannah has kept her in bows and headbands.

More Duggar cousins are on the way

As it stands now, Brynley Duggar is the little Duggar grandchild. She was added to the number of grandchildren Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had in 2022 because she was born a bit early.

Katelyn Nakatsu is currently pregnant with her second child with Jedidiah Duggar, who is Jeremiah Duggar’s twin. The two are incredibly close, and their kids will likely be too.

Joy-Anna Duggar is also pregnant and due next month. This will be the third child for her and Austin Forsyth.

Lauren Swanson is rumored to be expecting her third child with Josiah Duggar. The couple secretly welcomed a baby girl last year and named her Daisy.

Brynley will have plenty of cousins to play with when she gets a little bigger, and she will likely have siblings too.