Hannah Ferrier net worth 2020: How much money does Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew have?

Below Deck Med fans are curious about the net worth of Hannah Ferrier in 2020.

The wealth of the chief stew has piqued fans’ interest after Hannah announced she is pregnant with her first child last week. The shocking news came hot on the heels of Hannah sharing that she is done with Below Deck Mediterranean after the current season.

Rumors are swirling that Hannah was fired from the Bravo show, which has added more fuel to her net worth fire. People want to know how much money Hannah has in the bank now that she is off of reality television and having a baby.

What is Hannah Ferrier’s net worth?

Hannah has been on Below Deck Med since Season 1. She is the only crew member to have been on the series for the entire run.

Even Captain Sandy Yawn didn’t join the reality TV show until Season 2.

The chief stew has managed to build an excellent portfolio after five years on television and two decades in the yachting industry. Biogossip reports Hannah’s net worth ranges from $500,000 to $1 million. Trends Celeb Now suggests it might even be slightly higher.

There is no question Hannah has made a pretty penny starring on the hit Bravo show. The network does not disclose cast salaries. However, the crew gets tips on top of what they make to appear on the show.

Then there is the money Hannah makes from being a chief stew off-camera, where she earns $62,000 to $75,000. The two combined amounts mean Hannah has a nice nest egg in the bank.

Settling down in Australia

Hannah is leaving yachting and Below Deck Mediterranean behind to focus on her family. She and her boyfriend Josh recently moved into a new house in Hannah’s home country of Australia. The house will only add to her net worth over the years.

After years of traveling the world for her career, Hannah is ready to put down roots. She is preparing for her baby by decorating the nursery and having a large BBQ baby shower in her backyard.

Hannah has previously shared her new home has a large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. She plans to take advantage of the space before and after her baby is born.

Fans know for sure Hannah is done with Below Deck Mediterranean. What is up in the air is how Hannah Ferrier will add to her net worth.

Will she be a stay at home, mom? Will she embark on a new career?

Only time will tell. For now, Hannah’s single focus is on her pregnancy.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.