Hannah Ferrier lands new reality TV show, Below Deck stars react to exciting news

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has landed a new reality TV show, and her Below Deck family has reacted to the exciting news.

After nearly five seasons on Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah midway through Season 5 for having a CBD pen and Valium on the luxury yacht. Since then, fans have been hoping Hannah would return to the hit franchise.

Hannah has moved on personally and professionally, though. Last spring, she married long-time love Josh Roberts, with whom she shares a daughter, Ava.

The reality TV star launched a podcast and yachting school too. Now she’s headed back to the small screen.

What is Hannah Ferrier’s new reality TV show?

The proud yachtie unveiled her new gig to Instagram, revealing she will be the Cruise Director on The Real Love Boat. Last spring, it was announced CBS, and Australia’s Channel 10 were teaming up to bring the hit 70’s show, The Love Boat, back to life with a twist.

Hannah and the rest of the crew will help singles find love via their match-making skills while assisting potential couples in navigating challenging waters. Along with the hopes of finding a soul mate, the contestants will also be vying for a cash prize.

“After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match,” she wrote in her lengthy message.

The blonde beauty went on to reveal the show is currently filming in the Mediterranean. Hannah will be joined by host Darren McMullen, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Captain Paolo Arrigo.

According to the CBS website, The Real Love Boat is slated to air in Fall 2022.

Below Deck stars react to Hannah’s reality TV return

It didn’t take long for the Below Deck family to start filling up the comments section of Hannah’s IG post.

Hannah’s good friend Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers thought it was “awesome.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Kelsie Goglia and Dani Soares both had positive replies, as did Hannah’s former Below Deck Med colleague Colin Macy-O’Toole. Below Deck beauties, Francesca Rubi and Courtney Skippon were also thrilled for Hannah.

Adrienne Gang from Below Deck Season 1 expressed her excitement for Hannah via a tweet. The message also featured a tweet Hannah shared announcing her reality TV return.

I absolutely adore this! Now that you are returning to my tv I guess I can turn off Siri’s Australian voice mode? 😳 Congrats @hannahferrier_ ! Can’t wait to check it out! https://t.co/c1DLr3jR1k — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) June 23, 2022

Anastasia Surmava, Hannah’s Below Deck Mediterranean coworker and good friend, used Instagram Stories to respond to the news.

Hannah Ferrier has traded in Below Deck Med for a new reality TV gig that helps singles find their soul mate while on a cruise in The Real Love Boat.

The news comes hot on the heels of Bravo finally releasing the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiere date and cast details.

What do you think of Hannah’s new gig?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.