Below Deck Med Season 7 premiere date, cast, trailer, Peacock early access, and everything else we know so far

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 details have arrived, including the trailer, premiere date, cast members, and early access on Peacock.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news on Below Deck Med Season 7, especially since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 came to an end. The good news is that Bravo has decided to stick with the formula that works and Below Deck Mediterranean will hit the airwaves very soon.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the new season so far.

Premiere date, trailer, and cast for Below Deck Med Season 7

The trailer for the new season reveals Captain Sandy Yawn has her hands full with a new crew, except for returning Season 6 fan-favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Zee will be back on deck, but he has more experience this time.

Captain Sandy faces quite the challenge with all new department heads consisting of chief stew Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, and bosun Raygan Tyler. The first-look trailer teases that a boatmance blossoms between Dave and Natasha, causing a lot of problems for the micromanaging captain.

The rest of the crew consists of stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, with Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell rounding out the exterior team. Speaking of the deck crew, Jason doesn’t jive with the rest of the team and might not make it the whole season.

Other romances blooming include Natalya and Storm getting physical, as well as Kyle smooching a guest. The latter is a big no-no, and if Captain Sandy catches wind of the kiss, she will lose it.

There’s plenty of crew drama, specifically with Kyle and Natalya, and lots of drunken shenanigans. One instance involves boson Rygan.

In true Below Deck fashion, the show also features over-the-top guests like fans have never seen before. One group walks around in the nude.

The chaotic Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c with a super-sized episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Peacock early access

There is more good or bad news for Below Deck Med fans, depending on how you look at it. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will follow the Season 6 footsteps and drop early on Peacock.

The premiere episode will be released on Monday, July 4, with new episodes dropping each Monday. That means those who have access to Peacock can watch Episodes 1 and 2 before Episode 1 even hits Bravo.

It was an arrangement that brought a lot of controversies last year because of spoilers. Those who had Peacock were so far ahead spoilers were spilled on social media, causing a lot of backlash.

So far, Below Deck Mediterranean is the only show in the Below Deck franchise to have this format.

