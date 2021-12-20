Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick is engaged to her The Bachelorette ex Jed Wyatt’s former girlfriend

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt got engaged on The Bachelorette. Now, Hannah’s brother, Patrick and Jed’s ex, Haley are engaged. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown now has an awkward connection to her final rose recipient and ex-fiance, Jed Wyatt. Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, is now engaged to Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens.

Yes, Hannah and her future sister-in-law both dated Jed.

Haley revealed that she received a proposal from Hannah’s brother on Instagram.

In the picture, Patrick is down on one knee in front of a surprised Haley. The proposal took place in Mentone, Alabama with an outdoorsy backdrop featuring a rustic-chic barn.

In the second picture, Haley shows off her Princess cut diamond ring.

Haley expressed her excitement in the caption, writing, “12.18.21 ✨ I said YES to forever with my best friend!!✨…and it was perfect! 💕Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!💕”

How does Hannah Brown feel about her brother dating Jed Wyatt’s ex

Interestingly enough, Hannah Brown hasn’t spoken out about her brother’s engagement. She hasn’t done a social media shout out nor has she commented on Haley’s post.

However, Hannah recently spoke out in support of her brother’s choices– including whom he chooses as his partner.

“I love my brother and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life,” Hannah told Us Weekly in November. “Because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing.”

She continued, “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

While she did say she is happy that he’s happy, she definitely didn’t seem to be jumping for joy that his now-fiance has a connection to Jed.

Hannah and Jed broke up ahead of The Bachelorette After The Final Rose

Hannah Brown gave Jed Wyatt her final rose during the Bachelorette finale. However, their relationship didn’t last long past that.

Hannah and Jed broke up before filming for After The Final Rose even occurred.

Hannah found out that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back at home. Plus, as he had even admitted on the show, he had joined The Bachelorette to boost his music career.

After dumping Jed, Hannah spoke with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron. The two agreed to go on a date and potentially give their relationship another shot.

However, as Hannah expressed in her book God Bless This Mess, Tyler began dating Gigi Hadid right around that time.

Hannah was reportedly caught off guard and was deeply hurt.

Fortunately for Hannah, she is now happily dating Adam Woolard.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.