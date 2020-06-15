Hannah Brown is being praised with saving a life over the weekend

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is focusing on improving herself as she recovers from her n-word scandal.

Hannah says she has been trying to educate herself as the country struggles with racial tensions after the death of George Floyd.

Working on becoming a better person seems to be paying off- this weekend, she helped a man struggling in a river and she’s now being credited with saving his life.

Hannah Brown supposedly saved a man’s life

The news surfaced on Instagram on the account called @bachelornation.scoop. “Hannah apparently saved a life while whitewater rafting in Tennessee yesterday,” the post read.

A Twitter user tweeted that Hannah had saved her boyfriend’s life. The boyfriend had supposedly been close to drowning in the Ocoee River.

Hannah’s brother Patrick also helped out and wrote that the experience allowed him to relive his lifeguard days. He also said that Hannah “thinks she’s a part of the Coast Guard now.”

Hannah herself, however, didn’t post anything on social media about the incident, so fans have to rely on other accounts for info about the rescue.

Hannah Brown has kept a low profile for weeks

Although Hannah used to be very active on social media, she’s been keeping a low profile recently, likely because of the recent scandal.

Hannah apologized for singing the n-word the day after it happened, but continued to face backlash for weeks after the incident.

She recently released a lengthy apology in the form of an Instagram Live. During the Live, she revealed she had been reading books, listening to podcasts, and educating herself about the use of the word.

Hannah said that she didn’t want to be ignorant and instead decided to learn more about racial issues, which she has done over the past few weeks.

Hannah hasn’t said much recently, but after Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor, she returned to social media to say that she was thrilled for him. Matt is one of Tyler Cameron’s best friends.

Hannah seems ready to move on with her life. She’s taken time to focus on her family and herself in her home state of Alabama.

It’s unclear whether she has any work-related projects lined up, but fans will likely hear about her future endeavors through her social media accounts.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.