Gretchen Rossi returns to RHOC for Season 19 as fans beg her to ‘takedown’ Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans celebrated the firing of Alexis Bellino, and now her replacement has been announced.

It’s alum Gretchen Rossi, who was a full-time cast member for four seasons before leaving the franchise.

Monsters and Critics posted an interview in 2024 where the blonde beauty discussed a possible return to the show and now it’s official.

Gretchen is back for Season 19 and viewers already have high hopes for the alum.

They’re hoping that Grechen will take down Tamra Judge since it’s no secret that the two have been embroiled in a years-long feud.

The duo has been slandering each other online, but now that they’re co-workers again, things are about to take an interesting turn.

Bravo announces Gretchen Rossi’s return to RHOC for Season 19

Although this RHOC announcement about Gretchen’s return was not on our bingo cards today, we’ll take it.

Bravo posted a stunning photo of the RHOC alum and wrote, “She’s back and ready to make fetch happen. Gretchen Rossi joins #RHOC for Season 19!”

RHOC fans want Gretchen to ‘takedown’ Tamra Judge

RHOC viewers are going wild at the prospect of a Tamra Judge takedown.

“Just what’s needed to put Tamrat in her place 🙌🏾,” wrote a commenter.

“GRETCHEN, you better keep your foot on Tamra’s neck now. Someone needs to hold her accountable,” posted someone else.

Another commenter added, “May the Tamra takedown season commence. @vickigunvalson, you better make an appearance or two also.”

One RHOC viewer exclaimed, “I would love to see Gretchen destroy Tamra like she did before. I like Tamra BUT she has to be knocked down a few notches.”

Another added, “TAMRA TAKEDOWN SEASON LETS GO 🤩🤩🤩.”

RHOC viewers weigh in. Pic credit: @bravo/Instagram

Meanwhile, Gretchen’s castmates are excited to have her on board, especially Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella.

Jennifer posted a photo of the trio enjoying a night out, captioning the post “#happy.”

Tamra Judge posts shady response to the news of Gretchen’s return

We spotted Tamra’s Instagram post where she referenced RHOC but little did we know she was hinting at the big news about Gretchen’s return.

Minutes later we spotted the announcement from Bravo and finally, the lightbulb went off.

Tamra posted a glammed-up photo and wrote, “I guess it’s time to dust off those friendship bracelets… my bestie’s back 😉 🍊 #RHOC #15Seasons #LongestRunningHousewife.”

Did you spot the wink emoji? We sure did.

Are you excited about Gretchen Rossi’s return? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.