Could Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley return to RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County has brought back Alexis Bellino, but could another alum make her return to the show as well?

The always-controversial Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley recently talked about a possible comeback after exiting the franchise in 2013 after four seasons.

Slade and Gretchen’s life has come full circle since we last saw them. They have been together for 15 years and are parents to a daughter, Skylar.

Things started rocky for the couple, who drew criticism about their relationship due to their dating history.

Slade was once engaged to another Orange County Housewife–Season 1 star, Jo De La Rosa, and he was also briefly linked to another OG, Lauri Peterson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gretchen’s past was also called into question as she was engaged to millionaire Jeff Beitzel, who was 24 years older than her and suffering from cancer when she joined the show. Jeff passed away in 2008.

Despite Gretchen and Slade’s dating history, the pair fell in love, and despite the naysayers, they stuck things out and are still together today.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley talk about possible RHOC return

Grethen and Slade were featured on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, and they talked about what viewers would see if they returned to the show.

“There’s so much now that I would want people to see of what our lives are… We’re such different people than we were 10 years ago,” reasoned Gretchen.

Since long-time viewers already know about her dream of having a child, the 45-year-old said fans would get to finally see her in that role.

“Just seeing that dynamic alone, of who I am as a parent, I think, is something that people never got to see,” she added.

The RHOC alum noted that her life with Slade is drama-free, but there’s one good reason why her return would cause commotion.

“I think the reason that I ever made a good Housewife is because just my presence alone pissed people off,” said Gretchen. “It was entertaining to watch me walk into a room, and people just lose their s**t for no reason.”

Gretchen Rossi throws shade at the ‘naysayers’ as she celebrates 15 years with Slade Smiley

By the way, Gretchen’s shady Instagram caption proves that she’s ready to jump back into the drama of RHOC as she slammed the people who bashed her and Slade’s relationship.

“If I listened to the naysayers back in the day I wouldn’t be celebrating 15yrs with SLADE in just a few days, AND we wouldn’t have our beautiful Skylar Gray,” wrote Gretchen.

The blonde beauty said she followed her heart and noted, “Sometimes people want you miserable just like they are unfortunately.”

Would you want Gretchen and Slade back on RHOC?? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.