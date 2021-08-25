Greg Grippo’s uncle says his nephew will not be the next Bachelor, Reality Steve responds

Greg Grippo’s uncle weighs in refuting claims that Greg will be the next Bachelor, but Reality Steve still says otherwise. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve recently claimed that Greg Grippo is set to be the next Bachelor lead. However, Greg’s family says otherwise.

In response to Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoiler reveal, Greg’s uncle claimed that the rumors weren’t true.

On Thursday, Reality Steve wrote, “What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this…been told it’s going to be Greg. Obviously, it’s never ‘official’ until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him.”

While many people had extreme responses to Reality Steve’s spoiler, none were quite as surprising as the one from Greg’s uncle.

In fact, he told Reality Steve that he was the one who needed to “be prepared to be ‘surprised.’”

This exchange was captured by fan account, @bachelornation.scoop.

The account also recorded a tweet that Greg’s uncle wrote that has since been deleted which read, “You are wrong. They offered it to Greg but he declined. They wanted him. It will be Andrew.”

However, a girl Andrew had been hooking up said he had turned it down. Plus, Greg had been telling people he’s the next Bachelor.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Reality Steve doubles down on claims that Greg Grippo will be the Bachelor

Reality Steve recently addressed Greg Grippo’s uncle’s comment.

In another screenshot captured by @bachelornation.scoop, he explained why he didn’t believe his uncle’s claims had any merit.

Reality Steve wrote, “I’m aware that over the weekend Greg’s uncle replied to my tweet saying it wasn’t him, yet [Greg’s] brother liked the tweet. It’s why I don’t pay attention to social media likes, since family members literally responded differently to the same tweet. My stance stays the same.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Producers may have changed their minds about making Greg Grippo the next Bachelor

Meanwhile, it’s entirely possible that Bachelor producers had Greg Grippo in mind but have gotten cold feet since.

Well, it has now been five days since Reality Steve’s tweet, and there is still no word on who the new Bachelor lead will be.

It seems that Bachelor producers may have changed their minds on choosing Greg after the backlash from Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss initially declared that the majority of Bachelor Nation would be happy about who the next Bachelor is.

However, people responded with outrage after Reality Steve shared it would be Greg.

Since then, he has said that the decision isn’t final so it’s certainly possible that the franchise is looking at other candidates.

Bachelor Nation will just have to wait until ABC’s official announcement to find out who the next Bachelor lead will be for sure.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.