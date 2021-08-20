The Bachelor fans furious after rumors that Greg Grippo will be the next lead

Greg Grippo is rumored to be the new Bachelor lead. Pic credit: ABC

One way to rile up Bachelor Nation fans is to drop hints about who the next Bachelor lead will be.

We are fresh off Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, which included her breakup and subsequent confrontation with Greg Grippo. He was the front-runner from the beginning, and when she didn’t declare her love for him, he flipped the script on her and walked out.

It was an intense showdown and one that left a bad taste in not only Katie’s mouth but also in Bachelorette fans’ mouths.

Greg Grippo the new Bachelor lead?

There are several rumblings that Greg Grippo has taken the Bachelor lead following his standout “performance” on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Greg was called out for wanting to be there for the wrong reasons, including to further his acting career and get his own season of The Bachelor. If ABC did ask him to be the next Bachelor, there might be a huge fan revolt.

Without the news being confirmed, fans and viewers are already in arms all over social media. There must have been a better option among all of the men between Katie’s season and the upcoming season Michelle Young has filmed.

What are fans saying about Greg Grippo as The Bachelor?

There aren’t many Greg Grippo fans out there. After watching what happened between him and Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette, there are plenty of people who aren’t interested in watching him do anything more on reality TV.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is a huge Bachelor franchise fan, and even she weighed in on Greg possibly being the Bachelor lead.

She wrote a response to Reality Steve revealing Greg is the probable choice and said, “Michael A is the only acceptable answer. That way he can bring his son and find love again [emojis] Is this thing on..?? [microphone emoji] We don’t want Greg.”

Several of the responses were less than nice about the possibility of Greg being the lead on ABC. Viewers are not happy, and if this becomes a reality, there may be a protest, as suggested by this Twitter user.

bachelor fans after hearing the rumors that greg is going to be the next bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DjJ0JFZx5d — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 20, 2021

Among all the displeasure and anger, some said they would be there if Greg were the lead.

I think I’m lowkey the only one, but I’d excited for Greg to be next bachelor. Please don’t hurt me. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/utCG20nqqG — No Longer Chris Harrison’s Mom (@CanIWalkYou0ut) August 19, 2021

And finally, one Twitter user summed it up best when they said:

#BachelorNation’s collective responsive when they hear the rumor that Greg Grippo will be the next Bachelor. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/QYHlgsRfs1 — SecretBachelor(ette)Fan (@EtteFan) August 19, 2021

It may be a while until the next Bachelor lead is announced. For now, though, Bachelor Nation mostly isn’t here for Greg Grippo being the next lead. Should the network choose that route, there will be plenty of backlash.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.