The Bachelor spoilers: Reality Steve predicts next season lead from Katie Thurston’s season

Reality Steve projects that one of the men from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will be the next Bachelor lead. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve has Bachelor Nation abuzz after naming who is set to be the next Bachelor lead.

There are numerous candidates from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, including Michael Allio, Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze. Now one of them supposedly landed the gig.

According to Reality Steve’s intel, Greg Grippo is set to be the next Bachelor.

On Thursday, Reality Steve tweeted, “What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this…been told it’s going to be Greg. Obviously it’s never ‘official’ until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him.”

He went on to defend the controversial casting choice, saying that it isn’t the first time Bachelor producers have cast someone unexpected and it won’t be the last.

Additionally, Reality Steve seems ready to field the backlash on behalf of the Bachelor producers.

“He’s a polarizing figure that will have people talking, which is what they want. But by all accounts and everything I’m being told, he’s your next Bachelor so, I guess let’s get the hot take machine fired up. Because here they come in full force,” he concluded.

Reality Steve names Greg Grippo as The Bachelor. Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

Bachelor producers may have changed their minds following backlash against Greg

Since Reality Steve spilled his Bachelor tea, Bachelor Nation has expressed outrage about the decision to cast Greg as The Bachelor.

After viewer protestation, Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss expressed that the decision isn’t final.

He also expressed that choosing the lead has been a complicated process and continue to be if the producers are seriously considering selecting another Bachelor.

If not, producers can expect even more outrage to come their way.

Why Greg is a controversial choice for the Bachelor lead

Greg Grippo has become a divisive figure in Bachelor Nation.

He made it to the final three of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He had a successful hometown date with Katie, but everything changed once they got a moment alone.

Greg professed his love for Katie, expecting her to do the same.

Although she felt she couldn’t tell him how she felt yet as the Bachelorette lead with two other men around, she tried to reassure him he was her runner-up.

However, hearing her talk in Bachelorette terms only infuriated him more.

When they reconvened the next day, Greg condemned her for not being real and not listening to him.

Katie tried to apologize, but Greg wasn’t having it and left the show.

Many viewers, and even Katie herself, had felt like Greg gaslighted her by making her feel like she had done something wrong when she didn’t say what he wanted her to say.

This debate has divided viewers into Team Katie and Team Greg and it seems that it’ll continue if Greg is selected as the next Bachelor.

