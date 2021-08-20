Mike Fleiss teases that The Bachelor lead has already been chosen

Executive producer Mike Fleiss implies that the Bachelor lead has been chosen but not everyone will be happy. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss has taken Bachelor Nation on an emotional journey in regards to who the next Bachelor lead might be.

On Tuesday, Fleiss was excited to imply that the next Bachelor lead has already been chosen.

He took Twitter and teased that most fans will be pleased by the next Bachelor — hinting that he already knows who the person filling that role is.

He tweeted, “All I can tell you right now is that #BachelorNation will be very happy! Well, maybe not everybody… #TheBachelor.”

His tweet implies that the Bachelor lead might be unlike by some– but honestly, that could be anyone at this rate.

Many of the top contenders for Bachelor including Michael Allio, Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer have fans and haters.

Fleiss backtracks on implying he knows who The Bachelor is

However, after rumors surfaced that Greg Grippo would be named the Bachelor, many fans revolted causing Fleiss to change his tune.

Fleiss even implied that production might change its mind after the backlash.

“Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor !!! No official decision has been made… Stay tuned,” he wrote on Thursday, while also, for some reason, plugging gluten-free beer.

An hour later, Fleiss once again addressed the backlash hinting that there may be some discourse going on behind the scenes of casting.

“These decisions regarding our next #TheBachelor are complicated,” he wrote, while once again plugging gluten-free beer.

These stressful casting decisions may cause him to want to have a drink.

Who are the potential Bachelor candidates?

While Greg Grippo seems to be the frontrunner in regard to being the next Bachelor lead, there are plenty of other viable options.

Michael Allio was a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and many campaigned for him to be the next Bachelor as her season aired.

Viewers cried for him after he shared how he lost his wife to cancer and that his son at home was missing him.

Due to Michael’s wholesomeness, many fans wanted to “protect him at all costs” and get him his own opportunity at finding love.

Andrew Spencer was another fan favorite. Viewers loved how in-tune he was with Katie and how he wasn’t afraid to address intense topics like raised mixed-race children.

Justin Glaze, the runner-up from Katie’s season, is also another strong pick.

Additionally, there are some potential candidates from other seasons of the franchise.

For instance, viewers are hoping that Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season might be the Bachelor after recently talking about the first time he turned down the role.

Others, like Nick Viall, think Grocery Store Joe might be in the running for the next Bachelor lead after his edit during the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

Bachelor Nation will have to wait for ABC’s official announcement to find out who the next Bachelor is for sure.

