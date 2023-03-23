Gina Kirschenheiter rocks her cool-girl style as she patiently waits for the RHOC trailer

We’re not the only ones patiently waiting for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 trailer. Cast member Gina Kirschenheiter is ready as well.

The reality TV star doesn’t quite know when the trailer will drop, but she’s keeping cool and stylish in the meantime.

Bravo is well aware that fans of the franchise are desperate to see what the women have in store for the new season, but according to the network, it will be worth the wait.

They teased the new season in honor of the show’s 17th year on TV, with a video of Gina sipping a glass of lemon water.

The words “Waiting for the #RHOC trailer like” were also displayed on the screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip was posted on the Bravo Instagram page along with the caption, “#RHOC premiered 17 years ago today, and it feels like we’ve been keeping you waiting 17 years for the new trailer. But trust us, good things come to those who wait…🍊”

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter shows off her cool-girl style

The Instagram video showed Gina clad in a fitted white t-shirt with navy blue pinstriped pants and white sneakers.

She accessorized with a layered gold necklace and styled her sleek blonde bob in a side part as she sat on a bright orange seat, sipping her drink and scrolling on her phone.

Meanwhile, Gina recently teased the new season by giving us a look at her third confessional outfit — a purple cutout minidress with lots of silver hardware.

She also revealed that the cast had just recorded their Season 17 taglines.

Along with Gina, the cast includes her BFF Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong.

OG Vicki Gunvalson will also make some appearances on the show.

Check out the Season 17 confessional outfits

Earlier this month, Taylor Armstong — who made history as the first Housewife to cross-franchise — also gave us a peak at her confessional outfit.

However, she went a step further and shared her castmate’s stunning picks as well.

Taylor’s dress was a blue suede number covered in sparkle with a deep side cutout.

Gina’s outfit stood out in the collage as she wore a brightly colored minidress with long, cutoff sleeves.

Tamra, Emily, and Shannon all looked chic in black while Vicki added a pop of color in a mustard outfit, and Heather rocked an animal print dress.

Taylor shared the photos on Instagram and captioned the post, “Let’s go girls. 🍊 We have a lot to say… 🗣️ #RHOC #confessionals #greenscreen.”

Gina Kirschenheiter gets fit with Loco Cycle

Gina Kirschenheiter uses her star power to support and promote local businesses, and in one post, she shed some light on Loco Cycle.

“Check out Loco Cycle!! Another amazing small local business we need to support this year. Small businesses are a privilege that will be taken from us when all of this is over if we don’t come together and support them now!” wrote Gina.

Loco Cycle offers virtual, group, and private spin classes locally, and Gina urged her 739,000 Instagram followers to go out and show their support for the company.

Gina posted a video with the owner, Monica, and noted, “She brings equal parts fire and fun to all of her spin classes! 🔥She and Loco Cycle are a very important part of our community.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.