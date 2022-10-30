Taylor Armstrong may have just revealed her epic RHOC tagline

RHOC viewers are speculating that RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong will be a full-time cast member in the upcoming season of the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PeterWest/Acepixs

Taylor Armstrong recently made headlines in the Bravo verse for being the first Housewife to switch franchises.

She was an OG on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and stayed on for the first three seasons.

The reality star recently joined The Real Housewives of Orange County and will be part of the upcoming Season 17.

Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen announced the news on Watch What Happens Live in August and gave her The Mazel of The Day. He said, “This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another.”

Taylor also may have just revealed what her tagline will be, and it is fitting. It reflects her iconic move.

She took to social media and wrote, “Whoever said diamonds are a girl’s best friend, has never tasted an orange…💎🍊 #RHOC.”

The potentially telling phrase points to the fact that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies hold diamonds in their intro shots, whereas The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies hold oranges.

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend, has never tasted an orange… 💎🍊 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/T9ayYyRf2H
October 29, 2022

Real Housewives viewers are excited for Taylor Armstrong

Taylor’s fans rushed to the comment section to say how excited they were. They asked her if this was her tagline for the upcoming season of The RHOC.

Some also said that the tagline was “amazing” and that they loved it.

Is this your Tagline, Tay?? cuz its amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/to55Eoe65v — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) October 29, 2022

One viewer replied to Taylor’s post, “AHHHHHHHHHH TAYLOR!!!!! Im so excited please tell us this is your tag line I GAGGED.”

AHHHHHHHHHHH TAYLOR!!!!! Im so excited please tell us this is your tag line I GAGGED pic.twitter.com/szqG7aNQVn — 🦋 (@delilahsmark) October 29, 2022

Of course, they were some nay-sayers who didn’t like the possible tagline. They reminded her that she had said she wouldn’t leave Beverly Hills.

And what happened to “I fought too hard for this zip code to go home now.” 😘 💎 pic.twitter.com/Lo9Pw5LkKG — 🖤 Troll-a-licious 🖤 Derek (@aBitchyTroll) October 29, 2022

In Season 3, Taylor’s tagline was, “I fought too hard for this zip code to go home now.”

Taylor Armstrong may become a full-time RHOC Housewife

There were rumors that Taylor had joined The RHOC as a Friend Of and would not have a full-time role.

But if she has a tagline, this would mean that she is a full-time cast member and that she indeed snagged an orange.

Maybe her storyline was more interesting than the producers anticipated, or maybe she brought the drama. The reality star was recently seen arguing with RHOC Tamra Judge in a restaurant.

A fan who was dining at the upscale establishment quickly grabbed their phone and started filming.

In the video, Tamra stormed off and screamed, “I don’t care!”

The two were thought to have formed a friendship as they starred together in Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Ex Wives Edition.

After that season aired, both Taylor and Tamra were asked back to the franchise.

She also filmed a scene with Terry Dubrow, and viewers commented that Taylor looked terrified. They wondered if the RHOBH alum was caught in a tense situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County are on hiatus.