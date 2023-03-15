Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in purple for RHOC confessional sneak peek

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting viewers excited about the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County thanks to a recent post.

The 38-year-old is bringing the heat in Season 17, and her purple confessional outfit is proof of that.

Gina posted a snippet from her green screen interview clad in a stunning minidress while all glammed up in dramatic purple garb.

She scanned the camera up and down to give a close-up look at the details of her dress, which featured long sleeves with a deep cutout in the front and crisscross straps with metal clips.

The dress also had cutouts on both sides with the same crisscross design as the neckline.

Gina’s blonde bob featured a blunt, choppy style, and she donned sparkly purple lips and shimmery lids with dramatic lashes.

The mom of three posted the snap on Instagram and shared an update on the season in her caption.

“We recorded tag lines today! We r so close!” wrote Gina. “#rhoc #bravo #taglines #bravoobsessed

3rd look ☑️ Ty @melissaaceves7 as always for making me 🔥,” she wrote.

Gina Kirschenheiter gets rave reviews on her confessional outfit

After sharing the post online, RHOC viewers expressed anticipation for the new season, and they raved about Gina’s confessional outfit.

“Hey hottie looking great can’t wait for the next season,” wrote one commenter.

“Beautiful as always!!!! You’ve always been my favorite OC housewife!” added someone else.

Another person wrote, “dang girl!! This isn’t hot girl summer this is HOT GIRL DID THE THING! You look amazing. Keep being the realest most relatable Mom for us ok?!!”

“😍😍😍Love this look!! Can’t wait for the season to start!!” said one RHOC viewer.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Last year, Gina teased another confessional outfit, and it was just as showstopping as the purple ensemble she just posted — opting for a stylish Versace denim top with lots of layered jewelry.

Andy Cohen says RHOC Season 17 is ‘worth the wait’

Gina is not the only one teasing Season 17, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen also shared some details about what we can expect in the new season.

“This next season is really good, I promise, it is a return to form,” said Andy on WWHL a few nights ago.

He also teased the show on social media after watching the trailer, telling viewers, “what I will say is it is worth the wait.”

The Season 17 cast includes Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and her BFF Emily Simpson along with Shannon Beador.

Tamra Judge is also making her return after a brief hiatus and we’ll see Vicki Gunvalson on the show as well, though not as an official cast member.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum Taylor Armstrong also made history on the show as the first to cross-franchise and is now a cast member.

Gina Kirschenheiter is excited about her brand CaraGala Skincare

Aside from the new Season of RHOC, Gina has something else to be excited about. She has a brand called CaraGala Skincare, and she’s been promoting her company a lot on social media.

In a post on Instagram, she excitedly showed off some of the products from her line and asked, ‘”Who’s excited for the weekend?”

Gina created CaraGala Skincare to inspire women to radiate confidence from the inside out, and the products are made with highly effective ingredients.

The brand has serums, moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, and masks designed to target problems such as hyperpigmentation, oily skin, aging, dry, combination, and blemish-prone skin.

The products range from $36 to $160 including bundle deals.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.