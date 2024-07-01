Gia Giudice says being on RHONJ is ‘good and bad’ as she’s embroiled in drama

Gia Giudice has been on reality TV long enough to know that it comes with “good and bad” and she admitted as much during a recent online chat.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has gotten more camera time and her own confessional this season and there’s an obvious reason.

The 23-year-old has been embroiled in the cast drama as she’s been chiming in with her own opinions about the division among the cast.

Viewers have slammed the eldest Giudice sibling several times since Season 14 started for inserting herself in the mix, but it’s not always her own doing.

Most recently, John Fuda mentioned her name during a conversation with the group.

However, Gia clapped back at the RHONJ cast and told them “Mention your own kids” after getting frustrated with her being mentioned.

That’s the downside of being on the show, but admittedly, being a Bravolebrity has its advantages.

Gia Giudice talks about the ‘good and bad’ of being on RHONJ

The RHONJ star answered questions from viewers during a recent Amazon Live and someone asked about the best parts of growing up on reality TV.

“Honestly being able to do things like this,” Gia responded.

“Obviously, being on reality TV, there’s good and bad, but I’m so happy that now I’m able to build so many opportunities and have amazing fans like you guys,” she continued. “This is the fun part.”

Fans of the franchise met Gia when she was eight years and she’s been a staple on the show ever since – with the highs and lows of her family drama being captured on screen.

However, the young adult has taken advantage of all the opportunities that have come her way, building a large social media following and making money from brand collaborations.

Critics tell Gia Giudice to ‘go away’ as she gets real about reality TV

Speaking of the bad side of reality TV fame, Gia’s point was proven after she posted the video online and the critics took to the comments to bash her.

“Yeah without it where would you be? You would have to find a real job huh?!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“She can’t put 2 words together to make a complete sentence just like her momma… poor child 😂😂🤡🤡,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user bluntly told Gia, “GO AWAY !!!!”

That wasn’t the end of the negative comments, as someone accused the RHONJ star of being “entitled just like your mother” adding, “Get off the show.”

Someone else threw shade at Gia’s law school dreams writing, “She’s terrible and yea she can’t pay for law school, her mother is broke and so is she.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.