Gia Giudice responds to backlash from being involved in RHONJ drama

Gia Giudice has gotten caught up in The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama and with that comes criticism.

Viewers have been harder on the 23-year-old this season than ever before.

Now that Gia is of age, she’s been getting more screentime on the controversial franchise alongside her mom Teresa Giudice.

The outspoken Bravo star has been giving her opinion on the ongoing feud between Teresa and half the cast and obviously, she’s siding with her mom.

The OG is convinced that her castmates are jealous of Gia being on the show since they’ve also raised objections about her involvement in the drama.

During a recent chat, Gia acknowledged that she gets a lot of backlash for voicing her opinions on the show, but ultimately she doesn’t let that affect her life.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice opens up about the backlash from viewers

Gia was a guest on Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets and they delved into several topics including her life as a reality TV star.

“As much as I love having a voice on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, I also got a lot of backlash for it,” Gia revealed.

The budding influencer admitted that there are two sides to being on the show as she gets hate from the people who dislike her mom, Teresa.

“I necessarily don’t let those comments affect me, but a lot of the situations were people talking about me, were adults talking about me,” reasoned Gia as she referenced John Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider, noting that it’s “very uncomfortable.”

Earlier this season, the RHONJ star urged the cast to stop mentioning her name after John Fuda brought up Jackie’s comments about Gia from a few seasons ago.

Gia talks about the difficulties of being on the show

During her sitdown with Jason, the RHONJ star discussed the difficult aspects of being on the show.

“The fans are like, she’s not a Housewife and she should not be involved in this drama — which, it’s not like I’m trying to be, trust, me I wanna be far away from all of this crazy,” Gia exclaimed.

However, the Rutgers University graduate reasoned that it’s “weird” when the cast constantly brings her name into certain conversations.

“I’m not your child, so why are you talking about me?” questioned the Bravo star.

“People are talking about you, but people also view you as Teresa’s child,” explained Gia. “Even though I am an adult now, the viewers — because they saw me from such a young age — they don’t see me that way.”

She continued, “They see me as why are you getting involved, I think that’s the only difficult aspect of it.”

Check out Gia Giudice’s chat with Jason Tartick below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.