Gia Giudice denies Joe Gorga’s claim she told him he could ‘do better’ than Melissa Gorga at RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion has been intense.

Part three is coming up, and a specific conversation between Joe Gorga and his niece, Gia Giudice, becomes a hot topic.

Ahead of Teresa Giudice marrying Luis Ruelas, Gia called her uncle to plead with him to attend the wedding. Remember, he and Melissa Gorga opted not to attend following Dolores Catania’s party, where the rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe made the rounds.

While talking to Andy Cohen during an RHONJ reunion sneak peek, Joe alleged Gia called him to say he could do better than Melissa. At first, the host thought Joe was referring to Teresa, but the minute they figured out it was Gia, Teresa got her daughter on the phone while she was a Coachella.

Gia confirmed that she did call her uncle Joe, but it wasn’t to diss her aunt Melissa or say he could “do better” than her.

She was attempting to bring her mom and uncle together so there would be no regrets, as they are the only family they have with their parents gone.

Gia Giudice sets the record straight at The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion

As Andy Cohen asked Gia Giudice about her call to Joe Gorga before the wedding, she revealed what she said.

Gia said she called her uncle to encourage him to “do the right thing.” She reminded him that Nonna and Nonno were looking down on them and how much Teresa Giudice wanted Joe to walk her down the aisle. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter claimed she did not say Joe could “do better” than her aunt Melissa.

She then revealed it was “sad” that he was trying to call her a liar.

Teresa Giudice walks off The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion stage

Following the intense exchange between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga over the allegations about Gia Giudice’s phone call, Teresa walked off the stage angry.

It seems the drama with Gia put her over the top, and based on everything that has come out since the reunion was filmed, there is no relationship between Teresa and Joe.

Things have progressively gotten worse as the seasons have gone on. Gia has clarified where she stands with her uncle after years of trying to bring him and her mom back together. She even wrote a song as a little girl about how she was feeling due to the situation between Teresa and Joe — and it went viral on TikTok not too long ago.

There may not be a reconciliation in the future for Joe and Teresa, but Gia is living her best young life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.