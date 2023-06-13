Joe Gorga says Teresa Giudice is ‘ruining herself’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion is ending as part three is almost here.

Joining the women on stage is their significant others, with the addition of Frank Catania for good measure.

Things between Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, have hit a new level of intensity that they may not bounce back from.

As Bravo hypes the final part of the Season 13 reunion, viewers see Joe and Teresa go at it.

The siblings are slinging insults back and forth after Joe revealed that, following Teresa’s release from prison, she was so humble, and their relationship was in a great spot.

That’s when things got even crazier.

Joe Gorga claps back at Teresa Giudice, tells her she’s ‘ruining herself’

Amid their screaming match, Joe Gorga tells Teresa Giudice she is “ruining herself.”

Luis Ruelas replies, “No, she’s not.”

They were going back and forth after Melissa Gorga called Teresa out for saying she was done with both her and Joe. She didn’t like that, which prompted her to argue she could speak to her brother “one last time.”

It seems their relationship is irreparable, as going into the reunion, it had been months since the siblings spoke. As Melissa and Teresa shade each other on their respective podcasts, things don’t appear to be any better.

Joe insinuated things went south with Teresa when Louie was brought into the picture. He claims he wanted a family, and Louie also seemed to agree with that being his intention. However, that’s not what happened.

When will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begin filming?

Contracts have not yet gone out for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

There had been rumors that the show would be put on pause following the intense season, but Andy Cohen revealed that was not the case. Bravo is waiting to see how the season resonated with fans before contracts are sent out.

The biggest hang-up seems to be whether Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be asked back or if the network will put them on pause as they did With Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge when they were fired from their respective franchises.

Some rumors have circulated that Melissa was fired. However, no official announcement has been made by Melissa or Bravo, and contracts have likely not been sent out yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.