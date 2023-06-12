Gia Giudice strikes a pose in Gucci while enjoying her ‘pink era’

Gia Giudice is back in the US after spending some time in the Bahamas with her dad Joe Giudice, but she’s not done having fun quite yet.

After returning to New Jersey a few days ago, she kicked off her “pink era” in a stylish romper and then joined a group of girlfriends for another outing.

The 22-year-old has every reason to be living her best life right now because she recently graduated from Rutgers University. It’s unclear how soon Gia will be off to law school, but until then, she’s celebrating the big achievement, and rightly so.

Gia has a lot of other things going on in her life right now, as it’s hard to ignore the family feud with her mom Teresa Giudice, stepdad Luis Ruelas and her aunt and uncle Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Things have gotten to the point of no return with the Gorgas, and Gia has been very vocal about her feelings toward Joe and Melissa.

Once the couple decided to skip out on her mom’s wedding, Gia made it clear that she was done!

Melissa is done as well and has since blocked her niece on social media. That means Melissa didn’t see the stylish post that Gia just shared, but we sure did.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is stylish in her pink era

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was all dolled up in her Gucci slides as she posed for a photo. However, it was the hot pink, denim romper that first caught our attention.

The stylish university graduate was ready for summer as she added stacks of gold accessories and a Fendi bag to the ensemble.

Gia was fresh-faced in the Instagram snaps, with blonde highlights in her hair and a pair of white sunglasses on her head.

Gia smiled big for the first snap, and in the second image, she kicked up one leg for a more playful pose.

“in my pink era💕,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Gia Giudice is having the best summer with her friends

The Bravo personality wasn’t done having fun yet. She later posted another set of fashionable photos — this time with a group of friends as she rocked denim on denim — another perfect summer fit.

The girls, who were all clad in bright summer colors, had their arms wrapped around each other as they posed for the snaps.

Gia and her friends were not at the Jersey Shore this time, although at first glance it seemed that way.

However, her caption gave us a clue to their location as she wrote, “girlss summer belmar edition💗.”

That would be Belmar Beach in New Jersey, another popular vacation spot for tourists and locals.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.