Ghost Adventures preview teaser: The team heads out to help a member of their family

Later this month on a new episode of Ghost Aventures, fans will get to see the boys in one of their most personal missions ever.

In the new preview of the upcoming episode, the Ghost Adventures team goes to help the family.

Ghost Adventures heads home

The preview for the episode has Zak Bagans say that the team had a scheduled adventure, but that they had to put it on hold in order to go help someone special.

Aaron Goodwin’s father Don called the team for help.

“When family calls,” Bagans explains, “you drop everything.”

Aaron lived in this house with his father and step-mother from 2011 to 2016 and admits that, out of all the places that the Ghost Adventures team has investigated, his old home is the scariest to him.

Bagans said that when Aaron was living in that house, it was the darkest that he had ever seen his friend and companion.

“You had depression,” Zak began. “You had oppression, you had anger. You’d get into screaming fights over the stupidest little things. And the other thing is, when you lived here, you were protective of this house and you never wanted to leave it.”

Aaron then admitted that the house traumatized him.

Zak then explained that Aaron sold the house to his dad. He believed the negative entities were attached to him and not the house. It seems that wasn’t the case.

Aaron believes his dad is next and points out the crosses his dad is putting up and that his dad is scared of the spirits. Aaron wants to find out what it is, why it is there, and how they can help his dad.

Aaron blames himself. He feels something from one of their investigations followed him home and it is now threatening his father.

Goodwin Home Invasion

Below is the synopsis for Ghost Adventures: Goodwin Home Invasion.

“In a highly personal Ghost Adventures episode, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are called in to help Aaron’s father, Don Goodwin, who is experiencing terrifying and threatening paranormal activity inside his house.

For Aaron, who previously owned the Las Vegas home and also experienced frightening phenomena while living there, it’s an especially alarming case.”

The team arrives and finds Don, terrified by an apparition of a little girl with no eyes and no mouth. There is also a dark, powerful presence a neighbor believes is a witch.

The team then interviews Don and other witnesses and they all start to have feelings of nausea and dizziness.

There is a lockdown and they see shadow figures, voices and EVPs. This is especially true in Aaron’s old room, and when they figure out the entity feeds off energy, Bagans is unable to move.

When Don has an unexpected emotional reaction after leaving the house, the crew becomes increasingly concerned about the power of this entity.

Tune in to see more on this special episode of Ghost Adventures when it premieres on Travel Channel on Thursday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.