Garcelle Beauvais says she was ‘blown away’ by news of Erika Jayne’s divorce

Garcelle Beauvais weighs in on Erika Jayne’s controversial divorce. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed whether she saw her costar Erika Jayne’s divorce coming.

Garcelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her recent movie Coming 2 America as well as the upcoming season of RHOBH.

One fan asked Garcelle if she was surprised by Erika’s divorce.

“I was blown away when I found out that they were getting a divorce,” Garcelle responded. “Like you said, when I sat with her at breakfast last year, she was gushing and glowing about him. So I was really surprised.”

The fan also asked if viewers can expect to see a different side of Erika this season.

“You’re gonna see definitely a lot of changes this season for sure,” Garcelle said regarding Erika this upcoming season.

Garcelle added, “She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be.”

Garcelle reveals more surprising details about this season

Garcelle dished on the upcoming season of RHOBH and her answers definitely surprised viewers.

Many expected her to diss Kyle Richards after the two had clashed on Garcelle’s first season on the show.

She revealed that her relationship with Kyle was the one that has shifted the most this season. She revealed that viewers will watch her and Kyle work through their issues this season.

Inversely, it seems like Garcelle has it out for Sutton Stracke. She revealed that she thought Sutton was the most self-absorbed, stirred up the most drama surrounding Erika’s divorce, and who cried the most during filming.

Additionally, she named Lisa Rinna as the biggest pot-stirrer, newcomer Crystal Jung as the most likely to hold a grudge, and Dorit Kemsley as the most annoying.

Garcelle’s answers reveals a big shift in allegiances and promises an exciting Season 11.

Erika plans to address her divorce in the upcoming season

Erika Jayne will reportedly air what dirty laundry she can about her controversial divorce with Tom Girardi.

She is reportedly done protecting Tom and doesn’t plan on holding back as her costar Garcelle implied.

Even though people have accused Erika of divorcing Tom to protect his assets amid numerous lawsuits, she claims that she was blindsided by Tom’s lawsuits.

Additionally, she admitted she was hurt by Tom’s infidelity and implied it was the main reason she was divorcing him.

RHOBH was the highest rated Housewives series for Season 10, and the cast predicts it’ll be the same for Season 11.

Viewers have been begging the usually tight-lipped Erika to spill the tea on the upcoming season, and it appears they’re getting what they’ve asked for.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.