Garcelle Beauvais calls out Dorit Kemsley for ‘attack’ comment during the RHOBH reunion

Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley are not friends and probably never will be.

That much we’ve surmised watching them go at it on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the first part of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, their feud intensified somewhat after they got the chance to watch the episodes back.

If you’ve kept up to speed with the series this season then you know that Beauvais took issue with Kemsley’s word choice when she said she felt “attacked.”

The 47-year-old whined at the reunion that Beauvais was holding on to the grudge of her, Kyle Richards, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and Mauricio Umansky laughing about Erika Jayne swearing at her son.

Garcelle Beauvais is so over Dorit Kemsley

The Black Girl Missing star countered that Dorit got defensive when she brought up the scene instead of “just letting me have my feelings.”

The actress was upset that Kemsley thought it was a good idea to say the incident happened a year ago and that she should have moved on from it by now.

(Side note: in a teaser for the second part of the reunion, Cohen yawns about Kemsley bringing up her 2021 home invasion).

Beauvais wanted to be clear that she wasn’t “singling” Kemsley out, but her belief is that “people [who] are guilty, they take it on.”

Kemsley said she felt “sad” that Beavuais felt that way about her.

Always the pot stirrer, Andy Cohen brought up that Beauvais felt that Kemsley was “an unconscious Karen” while filming the season.

Garcelle Beauvais is not impressed with Dorit Kemsley’s word choice

The Coming 2 America star said that she felt Kemsley was “just unaware,” and the word “attack” felt unnecessary given the context of the situation.

Things took a turn when Beauvais brought up Kemsley’s 2021 home invasion.

“You were attacked by strangers, you were robbed, you were at gunpoint. You know the difference,” she said.

Annemarie Wiley, who spent the entire season talking about Sutton Stracke’s esophagus, chimed in and picked a side.

“When you guys were having this conversation, and you said to Dorit, ‘You don’t call black women angry, you don’t call them aggressive,'” Wiley said before bringing up an incident in which she was “unfortunately talking about” Stracke’s esophagus.

Annemarie Wiley defends Dorit Kemsley

Wiley said Stracke asked her why she yelled at her “when I was clearly not” and wondered why Beavuais didn’t step up for her.

“I’m a black woman, too, and that is somebody weaponizing me as a black woman, trying to make me look aggressive,” Wiley said of Stracke.

“I was being weaponized as a black woman, trying to imply that I’m yelling at her when I’m clearly not,” Wiley added.

“Who stood up for me? This one did,” Wiley said of Kemsley.

Dorit Kemsley believes Garcelle labeled her

Kemsley claimed Beauvais “labeled” her, but Beauvais fired back that Kemsley “labeled me as angry” before saying that it “changes somebody’s perceptive when they meet me.”

Kemsley then brought up Beauvais’s comments about her living in a bubble.

Beauvais conveyed that Kemsley taking to social media to clap back about the comment made her feel like her co-star was “clueless.”

Kemsley copped to that being a “big mistake on my part,” but Beauvais wondered why she kept the post up if she really felt that way. It’s a fair point.

Making matters worse, it emerged that Kemsley made a second post, and to Beauvais, it felt like she was “doubling down” about it. It’s yet another fair point, and Cohen thought that, too.

Garcelle Beauvais is unsure whether to be friends with Dorit Kemsley

“It was cut and run,” Cohen added as Kemsley claimed people were making “very big accusations” about her.

Who would have thought Kemsley would be the one in the hot seat the most at this reunion? I mean, woah.

Ultimately, Kemsley wanted to know whether Beauvais liked her. The actress admitted she does “sometimes.”

“Do you want to work through it? Do you want to have a friendship?”

“I’m not sure,” the 57-year-old said, leaving us to ponder the possibilities.

If we’re reading between the lines – Beauvais only puts up with Kemsley because they have to work together.

Will there be more back and forth between these two in the next two parts? Probably, but we just won’t be invested because they said all they need to say to each other already.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.