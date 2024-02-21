RHOBH fans take sides as Dorit reflects on hurtful comment by Garcelle Beauvais

Dorit Kemsley is mad at her castmate Garcelle Beauvais, and while that is nothing new, this time, she might have good reason to be upset.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars recently opened up about a shady comment from the actress.

She admitted to feeling “hurt” by the remark that was made by Garcelle in her Season 13 confessional regarding her scary home invasion and robbery that took place in 2021.

Early in the season, Garcelle laughingly pointed out that Dorit was still wearing all her jewelry after claiming they were stolen in the robbery.

As the season played out, Dorit saw what Garcelle said, and let’s just say she was not amused.

The 47-year-old listed that moment as the most hurtful thing her castmate said about her this season, and now viewers have jumped into the mix.

Some people are blasting Garcelle for the tasteless comment, while others are calling out Dorit for playing the victim.

The RHOBH star was a guest on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, hosted by Housewives executive producer Alex Baskin.

A snippet of the interview was posted on Instagram, showing Dorit’s response to the confessional that hurt her the most this season.

“What did hurt me, I heard Garcelle– who’s a friend of mine– in her confessional make a passing comment about, you know ‘the only jewelry I’ve ever noticed was the jewelry Dorit was wearing after she was robbed,'” said Dorit.

RHOBH viewers take sides between Garcelle and Dorit

After the clip was posted online, people were quick to sound off in the comments.

“Garcelle doesn’t care that she hurts certain people. Its sad that people think it’s okay,” said a commenter.

“Love Dorit, and Garcelle…. but the comment was a dig and really saying that she lying about the robbery. I thought it was a bit harsh,” reasoned someone else.

Another person added, “Garcelle was awful with that comment.”

Meanwhile, some people defended Garcelle in the comments and bashed Dorit for her behavior towards the mom of two this season.

“Dorit acting like she didn’t say bad things to garcelle but I digress,” said one commenter.

Another Instagram user exclaimed, “Dorit has done terrible things and treated Garcelle like trash including yelling at her like a child, reunion after reunion. So miss me with this faux outrage that took her 30 seconds to explain.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.