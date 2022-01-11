Former American Idol finalist Clay Aiken running for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken from American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Clay Aiken was one of the most successful male singers to ever come out of American Idol.

Aiken competed in the second season of the show and finished the competition in second place, losing out as runner-up to Ruben Studdard.

While Ruben was a success, with a platinum-selling debut album, it was Aiken that had more success in his career.

Clay Aiken’s debut album, Measure of a Man, was multi-platinum, and he has sold over five million albums in his career.

Only Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Chris Daughtry have sold more albums than Clay Aiken after getting their start on American Idol.

Now, it seems that Clay Aiken is making the move into politics.

Clay Aiken running for Congress

The New York Times reported that Clay Aiken has announced he is running for Congress in North Carolina as a “loud and proud Democrat.”

Aiken will run in a newly drawn district that includes both Durham and Chapel Hill. The Democrat who represents most of that area, David E. Price, announced his retirement.

“I intend to use my voice to deliver real results for North Carolina families, just like David Price has done for decades,” Aiken, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, wrote. “I’ll always stand up for my principles and fight for inclusion, income equality, free access to quality health care, and combating climate change.”

The election, which was set for March 8, moved to May 17 to give critics of the recent gerrymandering an opportunity to pursue legal action to redraw the lines.

Aiken will compete against a large Democratic field, which includes two state senators and a Durham County commissioner.

“In Congress, I’ll use my voice to advocate for common-sense policies that encourage continued job growth and healthy communities,” Aiken wrote.

“Many of these political battles divide us as people, threaten our democracy, and weaken America. North Carolinians are worried about affordable health care and rapid inflation.”

This isn’t the first time Clay Aiken has run for political office

Clay Aiken has run for political office before.

In 2014, Aiken ran for the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 2nd congressional district.

He lost to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers in the general election after winning the Democratic primary.

The primary was mired in tragedy when Aiken’s opponent, Keith Crisco, died when they were awaiting confirmation in the primary.