Carrie Underwood shows off her comfortable yoga pants, but something else in her closet has fans talking

Carrie Underwood is seen frequently getting all glammed up for red carpet events, but at home with her family she is all about comfort and relaxation.

The country superstar shared an Instagram post over the weekend showing off what she calls “the most comfortable pants” that she has ever owned.

However, as much as her fans loved the cute pair of yoga pants, their focus was actually on something else in the background.

The photo that Carrie shared had her standing in her closet, but there is one thing that is a bit unusual about it. There is a washer and dryer right behind her.

Fans love the idea of a washer and dryer in a closet

The washer and dryer certainly caught the attention of many of Carrie’s Instagram followers. They seemed to be enamored with the idea.

While a few fans were envious of the convenience of it, others praised the Cry Pretty singer’s unique place to store the pair of appliances.

Comments such as “brilliant” and “genius” were used to describe the closet scene. Others said that they were dreaming of having a washer and dryer in their closet.

What else is in Carrie Underwood’s closet?

It stands to reason that a country superstar such as Carrie Underwood would certainly have a decent size closet. After all, it’s likely that she has plenty of clothes to store up for those special red carpet events.

As seen in the picture, there is a special display of shoes and boots right behind her. On the top are black ones and the bottom half are her gold-colored footwear.

On the other wall are two sections of tops that are hanging up with a black door between them. This is seemingly just a small glimpse into Carrie’s gorgeous closet.

The washer and dryer appear to be in the middle of her wardrobe and that makes a very convenient place to have it.

Carrie Underwood strikes a cute pose

Carrie struck a sassy pose as she snapped the picture. The 37-year-old blond beauty stood barefoot on the hardwood floor looking as gorgeous as ever.

She wore an outfit from her activewear collection called Calia by Carrie.

The heather gray ribbed pants shows off her trim figure. She paired it with a black top that has a crisscross design around the waistline.

Carrie Underwood is all about self care

Fitness seems to be one of Carrie’s top priorities in her life. She frequently uses the hashtags #StaythePath and #ChooseYou in her social media posts.

Her book that was published earlier this year called Find Your Path focuses on helping others to go on their own journey to good health. She offers tips along the way to help her readers achieve their own personal goals.

The country music sensation’s clothing line just adds to her growing list of her own personal achievements that she has earned since her American Idol days.

She also hosted the CMAs for over 10 years, but she opted to pass the torch on last year. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker took over for the 2020 show.