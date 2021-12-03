American Idol Season 20 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The American Idol judges. Pic credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

American Idol has gone through a lot of changes over the years.

The singing competition series started in 2002 on Fox with judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

It ended up resulting in huge careers for singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

However, Fox canceled the show in 2016 with Season 15 with judges including Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Kara DioGuardi, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr.

In 2018, ABC picked up the rights to the show and started it up again with a 16th season (Season 1 on ABC). It brought in Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the judges.

Now, the three judges are coming back for their fifth round.

Here is everything we know so far about American Idol Season 20.

Is there going to be a Season 20 of American Idol?

The good news is that there will be an American Idol Season 20.

The show received its renewal in May 2021, just two weeks before it crowned its Season 19 winner.

American Idol is reportedly averaging 9.4 million viewers this season.

Deadline reports that it’s the top show in its time slot, as well as the No. 4 unscripted series this season in terms of total viewers.

Release date latest: When does American Idol Season 20 come out?

The official release date of American Idol Season 20, its fifth since moving from Fox to ABC, was announced in December.

American Idol Season 20 will premiere on February 27, 2022.

That is a Sunday night.

American Idol Season 20 cast updates

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the same judges will remain intact and unchanged for the 20th season of the show, and its fifth season back on ABC.

This means that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest will all be back for the show.

Each of them signed new deals for this upcoming season.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

“Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons — and they’re ready to do it again.”

“As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

Luke Bryan is a country music singer who has 27 number one hits and won Entertainer of the Year in 2013. His album Crash My Party was named the Album of the Decade at the ACMs. He has sold over 75 million albums.

Katy Perry has sold over 143 million albums worldwide and has nine number-one singles. She was also named one of the highest-earning women in music from 2011 to 2019.

Lionel Richie is the elder statesman of the judges. The 73-year-old got his start with the band the Commodores. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won three Grammy Awards in his career.

American Idol Season 20 spoilers

The virtual auditions for would-be contestants started on August 6, 2021.

In American Idol Season 19, there was no audience in attendance. With shows like The Voice having an audience, as well as The Masked Singer, there is a good chance American Idol brings back its live audience as well.

Luke Bryan said that the judges had to remain distanced from the competitors in Season 19, and there is no telling if that will happen again in Season 20.

On The Voice this season, coaches and singers constantly touched and embraced.

“One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can’t walk out there and do the human element – hug and show support and love – is very, very tough,” Bryan told PEOPLE.

“When someone is hurting and they’re emotional, you want to console them and hug them and love on them to help them through. The fact that sometimes we can’t go put our arms around them is pretty heartbreaking.”

The four winners since ABC brought American Idol back to the air were Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Just Sam, and Chayce Beckham.

We will update this article closer to the premiere of American Idol Season 20 when more news is released about the virtual auditions and any updates on who might appear on the show this upcoming season.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 27, 2022.