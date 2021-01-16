Exclusive: Josh Seiter opens up about being pansexual, tells us why he had ‘Yolanda’ tattoo removed

Josh Seiter has been making quite a few headlines lately, first due to who he was dating and now, because of a revelation about his sexuality on social media.

The Bachelorette contestant from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season didn’t make it far but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been lucky in love.

Josh made waves when he was romantically linked to Yolanda Leak from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast. Fans wanted to know why or how this seemingly odd couple linked up and when it was all over, many still had questions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following his romance with Yolanda, Josh was also romantically linked to another 90 Day Fiance star in Avery Warner, but it turns out that they weren’t really dating.

Now, after telling the world that he is pansexual, Josh Seiter spoke to Monsters & Critics exclusively about his coming out and he also answered a few lingering questions about both Yolanda and Avery. He even explained why he decided to get that tattoo removed even after saying that he would keep it.

Here’s what he had to say.

Josh Seiter explains his sexuality

When asked about his sexuality, Josh explained, ‘I knew from a young age I was mainly attracted to other human beings based on their personality and not their gender. This feeling was apparent to me from the ages of 10-11.”

Read More After moving on from Yolanda Leak, Josh Seiter wants to shoot his shot with Avery Warner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

“Although I am not attracted to only one sex or gender, I have only had sexual and romantic relationships with women. However, as I’ve gotten older and talked more with friends, I’ve come to realize I’m not a typical cis male. I was homeschooled for my entire life prior to college so a lot of things are only just now manifesting, and it’s been really liberating. It’s clear to me now that I’m pansexual.”

We asked Josh to talk about the response that he has received since revealing that he identifies as pansexual, which is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation”

“I personally find it liberating to not be boxed in or have my ideas circumscribed by gender norms. My friends have been nothing but supportive, and most of my 225,000 followers have been encouraging and supportive,” Josh told Monsters & Critics.

“I have received some vitriol online from people identifying themselves as heterosexual men and women, but for the most part, the feedback has been extremely positive,” he continued. ” I did receive one hate-filled message where the person threatened to do physical violence to me, but that was definitely the exception, and not the rule when it came to the messages I received.”

On dating, whether his exes have reached out and what really happened with Avery

It turns out that Josh isn’t pursuing Avery Warner after all. While they are friends, they aren’t romantic and he explained more about that and why he and Yolanda split in the first place. We also wanted to know if Josh was dating anyone and whether any of his exes have reached out since he came out as pansexual.

“None of my exes reached out after my revelation but my current girlfriend, who is a minister, fully supports me. She understands that sexuality is a continuum and that we all fall in different places on that continuum. She’s extremely open-minded and progressive, which is great.”

“I think my dating future looks pretty good! Although I’m seeing someone now, we just began dating, and I’m not in a rush to jump into a full-blown relationship; especially after what happened with Yolanda.”

“Obviously, Yolanda turned out to be someone different than she portrayed to the world. I was in it for love, and it’s obvious to me now she was in it for a paycheck from TLC and was simply using me to try to get on a new season of 90 Day Fiance since her appearance last season was non-eventful.”

“Me and Avery did chat during my relationship with Yolanda, and our conversations were flirtatious at times, but she was always respectful. After my breakup with Yolanda, she reached out to check up on me, which I thought was kind. We still talk occasionally, but we are currently just friends.”

Here’s why that ‘Yolanda’ tattoo is coming off

Of course, we had to ask about that “Yolanda” tattoo, which Josh previously had said that he wouldn’t get removed since it’s a part of his history. However, his reason for changing his mind makes sense and it turns out that he might just be a pretty thoughtful guy.

“I have to be honest, tattoo removal hurts 100 times worse than being tattooed! I don’t regret the tattoo, but my current girlfriend was not okay with it, and said looking at it made her sick, so I decided to get it removed. Besides, I don’t really feel like looking at ‘Yolanda’ for the next 50 years. It will take 3-4 sessions over a 3-6 month period before it’s totally gone, but it will be well worth it.”