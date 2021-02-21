Everything about Larissa Lima off limits: Evelin Villegas still mad about Corey Rathgeber’s Las Vegas meet up

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas can’t seem to get over Corey Rathgeber meeting up with Larissa Lima in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Evelin Villegas and Core Rathgeber’s relationship has been one of the more tumultuous relationships in franchise history. Of all the couples, Corey and Evelin often seemed to be among the most incompatible.

Corey gave up his entire life to follow Evelin to her home country of Ecuador, which seemed romantic. However, it didn’t take long for fans to find out that their relationship was anything but picture-perfect. Evelin didn’t want to get married, and it was the one thing Corey desired the most.

Thankfully, the couple managed to come to an agreement and were engaged with the understanding that Corey wouldn’t rush Evelin into marriage.

Now, on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, Corey and Evelin confront a massive issue that found Corey meeting up with another 90 Day Fiance star — Larissa Lima.

Corey and Larissa met up in Las Vegas

During their segment, Corey mentions a time when he met up with Larissa, and it’s clear that Evelin just isn’t having it.

“Evelin has made it clear that never in my entire life am I able to speak of or see again…” Corey says just as Evelin interupts.

“Would you stop talking before you put yourself in trouble?” she says. “Can you stop talking about the clown?”

When asked why the topic was so hard to talk about, Evelin angrily walks off. With Evelin temporarily removed from the conversation, Corey admits that while he and Evelin were once on a break, he took the opportunity to spend some time with Larissa.

“I just met up with her, that’s it,” Corey explains. “I just went there to meet her. We met and…I’m scared to talk too much on the subject. I don’t want to get in trouble. Nothing happened.”

Evelin shares why their meet up hurt her

When Evelin returns to the conversation, she takes the opportunity to share her side of what happened, and the impact it had on her.

“I’m upset, I’m not going to lie to you,” she began. “Corey and I have [broken up] so many times. He went to Vegas. She is supposed to be my friend. I wake up and see a picture on Instagram of her with hashtags like #NewCoupleAlert and #BaeAlert and all that.”

She continues, “She was like, ‘Corey was playing for a kiss.'”And I was like, ‘Hell no.'”

Evelin then confesses that apparently Larissa admitted that she had planned to go on a date with Corey.

Evelin says, “So, f**k her, I hope she frickin’ explodes with all that botox she has. I’m not going to do that to another woman. Never. Woman stand by woman.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love Games streams Mondays on Discovery+.