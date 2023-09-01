Erika Jayne teases RHOBH Season 13 Crystal Kung Minkoff drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will hit Bravo airwaves this fall.

Thanks to Erika Jayne, RHOBH fans have been given a little teaser to hold off them until the premiere.

Erika’s Las Vegas Residency, Bet It All On Blonde, kicked off last week.

To gear up for the show, Erika has been making the press rounds to promote her new gig.

However, RHOBH was also discussed, and Erika had some dirt to dish.

Ironically, the drama Erica talked about has nothing to do with her for once.

Erika Jayne teases The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Crystal Kung Minkoff drama

Erika stopped by the Two Ts In A Pod podcast this week to talk to hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Erika opened up about some things that went down during the filming of RHOBH Season 13.

One of those was some serious tension between Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley.

“Annemarie laid it on Crystal, and she came in mid-to three-quarters through. She’s a cool chick. I didn’t think she had it tough at all. I thought she laid the smackdown on Crystal. She said something in Spain, I was like, ‘Oh,’ she said, ‘I made you relevant,” Erika expressed.

The Pretty Mess author didn’t go into specifics but said people will have to tune in to find out exactly what she’s talking about. Erika also shared an update on what she thinks of Crystal, as the two have had plenty of tension the past couple of seasons.

“She’s finding her way. I think she’s shown that more this year, but I think that Crystal, she hesitates in the moment. I think she’s found her voice more and more,” Erika stated.

Erika Jayne spills more RHOBH Season 13 tea

Along with speaking about Crystal, Erika opened up about the marriage troubles of two different couples on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were struggling in their marriages. I didn’t know,” she shared.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with Mauricio Umansky following a recent family vacation to Italy.

Erika shared that she hasn’t pressured Kyle to tell her what’s going on with Mauricio but rather has waited for her to open up.

Regarding PK and Dorit Kemsley, RHOBH of Beverly Hills fans will recall Erika named them the next Real Housewives couple to split last year at BravoCon.

Although she was joking, Erika didn’t realize at the time things the couple was going through behind closed doors.

“Dorit also reveals some other things that happened to her post-home invasion that were pretty heavy, and had I known that I would’ve never f**king said it,” Erika spilled.

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will give fans plenty to talk about.

To listen to Erika’s full interview with Teddi and Tamra click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 1-12 is streaming on Peacock.