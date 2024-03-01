Erika Jayne reveals where she stands with castmates after ‘brutal’ past seasons

Erika Jayne has been living life on Easy Street recently after two brutal seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There was a lot of drama in Season 13, but for the first time in a long time, it had nothing to do with the Pretty Mess singer.

While some friendships were fractured this season, Erika is in a good place — as far as she knows — with all the women.

She recently revealed where she stands with the group and confessed to being happy that, for once, the stress was not on her.

Erika had two tense moments with Sutton Stracke early on the show, but they eventually solved things.

She also went into filming with unresolved feelings towards her co-stars — after being interrogated about her role in Tom Girardi’s illegal dealings — but she managed to work through that as well.

Erika Jayne says she’s in the ‘best place’ after filming Season 13

The RHOBH star had an interview with EXTRA before Part 1 of the reunion and revealed where she stands with her castmates.

Admittedly this was a great season for the 52-year-old – something she was hoping for after being in the hot seat in Seasons 11 and 12.

“This is everything I’ve been wanting, which was just a place to take a breath… the last two were just, they were brutal. It was a lot of questions, a lot of hard questions. Things I could not answer; a lot of pressure,” said Erika.

As for where she stands with her castmates today, the blonde beauty gave a short update on that.

“I’m good with Kyle – I think,” said Erika laughingly. “I’m good with Dorit, I’m good with Crystal, I’m good with Annemarie, I’m fine with Garcelle, and I’m okay with Sutton.”

“I’m in the best place that I could possibly be, which is sort of like neutral ground,” reasoned Erika. “I don’t think I’ve said anything or done anything…but that’s today.”

Erika says RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley is ‘misunderstood’

The RHOBH star also dished about newbie Annemarie Wiley who has garnered visceral reactions from the show’s fans.

Viewers have been calling for the new Housewife to be fired after she made Sutton Stracke’s esophagus her main storyline going into the season.

Annemarie has admittedly been painted as this season’s villain, but Erika doesn’t agree.

“No, I think she’s misunderstood,” reasoned Erika. “She doesn’t know what a villain is honey, she just got here.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.