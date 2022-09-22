RHOBH: Actor Jon Hamm blasts Erika Jayne over $750K earrings

Mad Men actor Joh Hamm weighs in on The RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s legal issues. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/LandmarkMedia

John Hamm has entered The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chat, and we are totally here for it!

The Mad Men actor was on The Howard Stern Show last Monday when he revealed that his girlfriend, Anna Osceola turned him into a fan of The Housewives franchises.

Jon said he resisted but was first won over by The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

He then admitted The Real Housewives of New York followed and then The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This sparked a conversation about Erika Jayne’s infamous diamond stud earrings.

The shock jock didn’t mince words asking the actor about RHOBH’s hot topic.

Jon Hamm says Erika Jayne should give back the earrings

Howard asked John the $750,000 question, “Everyone wants to know, should Erika give back the earrings?”

Without hesitation, he shouted, “Yes! She should!” Howard agreed with him, saying, “Absolutely.”

Jon said he couldn’t understand why the ladies had the same argument repeatedly with Erika about her responsibility in the matter.

He added, “You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours.'”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor revealed that he was perplexed about the real price of the earrings, whether they were $750,000 per earring or for the pair.

On a recent episode of the show, Erika was wearing the earrings on the cast trip to Aspen and indicated they were now worth $1.3 million in total. They were purchased in 2007.

Continuing his talk with Howard, Jon revealed that he resisted watching the Bravo franchises for decades. He said, “I thought it was the low-hanging fruit.” However, he admitted, “But now, I’m fascinated.”

The actor explained he has run into some of the women while they were filming. He jokingly said, “I see them out in the wild, and you see this pack of cameras and lights and you ask yourself, ‘what type of existence is this?'”

However, he went back to the topic at hand, and said with a serious look on his face, “Give them back!”

Erika Jayne sets the record straight on the earrings

Last June, the Pretty Mess singer was ordered by a judge to hand over the pricey jewels. The court ruled that Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, purchased the earrings with stolen funds from some victims’ settlement money.

The XXPEN$IVE singer confirmed she gave back the earrings when she appeared last week on Watch What Happens Live alongside Michael Rapaport. The comedian defended Erika by saying he didn’t think she was cold-hearted and understood that she had to defend herself. He said she shouldn’t be blamed for her estranged husband’s crimes.

That didn’t stop him from boldly asking the reality star, “Where are those earrings? Are you wearing them right now?”

Erika remained stoic as she answered, “The earrings were turned over.”

She went into more detail, “I was asked to turn them over, and I complied, as I’ve complied with everything from the beginning. They are in a third-party trust and the bankruptcy trustee, I believe, has them.”

With so many people condemning her actions or lack of compassion, Erika recently revealed that filming the reunion show was particularly hard for her this year. It was filmed a couple of weeks ago and didn’t end on the best of notes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.