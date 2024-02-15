Erika Jayne defends ‘hurt feelings’ as RHOBH fans slam her for playing ‘victim’

On the last couple of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne hasn’t hidden her hurt feelings from the group.

It has become one hot topic since Erika confronted the woman to explain she felt she was owed an apology after her recent legal win with the infamous earrings.

Although Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff apologized to Erika, Dorit Kemsely and Garcelle Beauvais did not.

During the After Show, Erika defended her hurt feelings by declaring the women should have stood up for her because they knew Erika.

Kyle Richards pointed out that some of the women in the group wanted to believe Erika was guilty.

“I know, they really did,” Erika stated.

RHOBH After Show! Erika talks feeling hurt by the group and Kyle Richards says “some people wanted to believe” Erika was guilty…



Plus, Sutton breaks down her apology to Erika and Kyle says Sutton’s comment about the price of Erika’s Vegas residency “shook” her. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/9GZWRtuvAp — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 15, 2024

RHOBH fans had much to say about Erika wanting an apology and thoughts on those who gave in to the singer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans slam Erika Jayne for playing ‘victim’

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after RHOBH, with critics not holding back their opinions on Erika and her hurt feelings.

“Erika is NOT a victim 🙄🙄🙄stfu!!! That why we focused on you and your legal sh*t you allegedly involved in!! Don’t apologize Sutton!!! 🙄😤 #RHOBH,” read one X user.

Erika is NOT a victim 🙄🙄🙄stfu!!! That why we focused on you and your legal sh*t you allegedly involved in!! Don’t apologize Sutton!!! 🙄😤 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/l62mqhPH8T — Xavier Rodriguez (@xmanofficial6) February 15, 2024

Many are not here for Erika playing the victim, especially when she has no sympathy for the real victims of the situation.

Why is Erika upset ? She has cursed out Garcelle's son, been mean to Sutton, and didnt care about those victims..no sympathy #rhobh pic.twitter.com/WAiXM0Ijqo — I love my Shih Tzu (@chandracar61184) February 8, 2024

One sounded off on the audacity that Erika expected to get rewarded for the case involving the earrings while real victims still suffered.

Erika was expecting the women to congratulate her on being able to keep the earrings while the victims were screwed over royally #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/iEYPP2JSVt — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) February 15, 2024

Another gave props to Garcelle and Dorit for not giving into Erika’s “victim” mentality and apologizing like others in the group did.

We are so lucky to have Garcelle because what on earth is going on here. Even Dorit is calling Erika out. How has Erika somehow become the victim in all of this? Where are her apologies to the women in the group that she cursed out and went after? This has to be a joke #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Qtdzk7bc63 — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) February 15, 2024

“Erika playing the victim is the hardest thing to believe 🤣🤣🤣#RHOBH,” wrote another X user.

Erika playing the victim is the hardest thing to believe 🤣🤣🤣#RHOBH https://t.co/VGtntrs8cc — Jay Jay (@JayGJay) February 15, 2024

RHOBH star Erika Jayne blasted for her behavior

Erika’s critics weren’t just calling her out for playing the victim but also for her expecting an apology when she has never given one.

Has Erika ever apologized for covering for Lisa Rinna throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash then laughing about it in her face at the reunion? Since we’re expecting all these apologies. #RHOBH https://t.co/DvNY1QycSn — I CÉID WHAT I CÉID! (@CharleyBravoJr) February 15, 2024

“And it’s really nice for Sutton to acknowledge her behavior” Erika after Sutton apologizes. Ummmmm so when Erika is going to apologize for her behavior last season? Unless I missed it??! 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHOBH,” questioned an X user.

“And it’s really nice for Sutton to acknowledge her behavior” Erika after Sutton apologizes. Ummmmm so when Erika is going to apologize for her behavior last season? Unless I missed it??! 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/93B5sACWTy — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) February 15, 2024

A different critic brought up how Erika was so mean and nasty the past couple of seasons, so she deserved what she got from the women.

Erika was so mean and nasty during that time and she got what she gave #rhobh pic.twitter.com/F2oz7RyLIv — JustAskShari (@askshari) February 15, 2024

Erika Jayne didn’t get the sympathy she wanted from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, and she isn’t getting it from fans either.

Season 13 of RHOBH is ending, and the multi-part reunion to air after that will likely feature a talk about Erika’s hurt feelings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.