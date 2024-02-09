RHOBH fans slam Erika Jayne for wanting apology over controversial earrings

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have enjoyed Erika Jayne this season, but she angered fans in the recent episode.

Erika thinks she’s owed an apology from her castmates after winning a legal battle in court over a pair of $750,000 earrings.

However, viewers are now blasting the Painkiller singer for not understanding why she was questioned by her co-stars about the jewelry in the first place.

The 51-year-old is entangled in the ongoing legal drama involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

People — her co-stars included — wanted her to give up the earrings so that the money could go towards paying back the victims of Tom’s fraudulent schemes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Erika refused to give them up – until a motion was filed for her to turn over the pricey piece of jewelry.

As things played out in court, the judge ruled that the trustee overseeing Tom’s estate “failed to prove” that they were purchased with stolen client funds.

Erika saw that as a victory, and now she wants her castmates to apologize.

RHOBH fans blast Erika for wanting an apology from her co-stars

Just when things were going great for Erika, she had to go and mess things up.

Viewers are blasting the RHOBH star on social media for wanting an apology from her castmates after a judge ruled in 2023 that the earrings should not have been taken.

“Erika needs to let it go. Just when you’re starting to win people over again you have to remind them why they disliked you in the first place,” said one commenter.

“It’s shocking that years later and she still didn’t get it,” said someone else. “What Tom did was bad…And her aversion to showing a modicum of compassion for the victims was jarring. That’s what the other HWs (and viewers) found hard to reconcile.”

“Why doesn’t Erika understand that her grandfather/husband stole money from victims and that is how he supported her lavish lifestyle… It was blood money. No one owes her an apology,” reasoned someone else.

RHOBH fans blast Erika. Pic credit: @Teresasbrain/@xTeddyNOIRx/@sunandcoffee/X

One X user said, “Erika …Tom used the victim’s money to pay for your career and glad squad. Tell me again why these women owe you an apology??!!”

Erika …Tom used the victim's money to pay for your career and glad squad. Tell me again why these women owe you an apology??!! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/sGn7TQJdE7 — The Real Me (@BettyJMack) February 9, 2024 Someone else said, “Erika still won’t fully acknowledge that her lifestyle for over a decade was paid with victim pain and trauma… until then, none of the cast shld be apologizing #RHOBH.”

Erika still won't fully acknowledge that her lifestyle for over a decade was paid with victim pain and trauma… until then, none of the cast shld be apologizing #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/R51fKoxheK — Reality Escape Artist (@essayjenkins) February 8, 2024

Get ready for more Erika Jayne

Meanwhile, Bravo viewers will see more of Erika Jayne even after Season 13 ends.

The Pretty Mess author recently promoted her Bravo special, set to air in March, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes moments from her Las Vegas residency, Bet it All on Blonde.

“Get ready to see the showman in her element. My two-hour special #BetItAllOnBlonde premieres March 6th on @bravotv ✨,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.