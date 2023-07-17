The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne stepped out over the weekend to meet with some of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s alleged fraud victims.

Erika has extended an olive branch, so to speak, after more than two years of staying silent regarding the victims impacted by Tom and his firm.

RHOBH viewers have seen Erika take a stern line when it came to this issue of Tom cheating victims out of settlement money.

The Pretty Mess author even butted heads with cast members like Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff, who felt Erika lacked compassion for those that were wronged.

However, this weekend, Erika took the first step to making amends.

Yes, Erika showed a softer side that, let’s face it, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans don’t’ see very often.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne finally met up with Tom Girardi’s alleged fraud victims

According to Page Six, Erika met with victims from whom Tom allegedly embezzled money on Sunday at Valley Inn Restaurant in Los Angeles for a Paul’s Ice Cream event. The latter is a company founded by Kimberly Archie and Kathy Ruigomez.

Kimberly used to work for Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, and Kathy’s the mother of burn victim Joseph Ruigomez, one of the people the law firm allegedly stole money from.

“I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims,” Erika expressed to the outlet.

The Bravo personality was also spotted doing a sit-down with the Los Angeles Times, and cameras were rolling for it.

Erika also spoke with Josie Hernandez, a victim that has expressed Tom’s law firm owes her $135,000 for a settlement she won but was never paid. Josies’ story was featured in the Hulu documentary The Housewife and the Hustler.

As of this writing, Erika has not yet spoken out about the meeting or conversations she had with Tom’s alleged victims.

Will Erika Jayne’s legal woes still play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Season 13 of RHOBH had wrapped, but cameras picked back up last week to capture the fallout of Kye Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. There’s a chance that the cameras capturing Erika speaking with the LA Times were for the hit Bravo show.

Erika still has plenty of legal troubles and lawsuits looming, including her impending divorce from Tom. Those will likely play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, fans should expect Erika Jayne to be as strategic as she has been in the past when it comes to talking about her legal problems.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.