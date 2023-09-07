Erika Jayne dragged after singing Madonna’s Material Girl during Las Vegas residency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne tried to channel her inner Madonna during her Las Vegas residency, and it did not go well.

Erika’s Bet It All on Blonde residency is in full swing, with several of her famous Real Housewives pals coming to see her.

Over the weekend, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna flew to Vegas to catch Erika in action.

However, it’s not the RHOBH reunion that has people talking but rather Erika singing or attempting to sing Madonna’s classic hit Material Girl.

Erika put her spin on the song and didn’t even come close to doing it justice.

Social media has been coming for Erika over her Material Girl performance.

Erika Jaye dragged after singing Madonna’s Material Girl

The Instagram account @bravosnarkside shared a video from Lisa’s IG Stories of Erika singing Material Girl.

Erika stood in place as she belted out the tune while men in tuxedos danced around her.

“In a nasally rendition of Madonnas classic ‘Material Girl’, Erika keeps telling us who she is, and yet some still don’t believe her!” was the caption on the Instagram post.

It was painful to watch, and the comment section of the post was flooded with similar reactions to Erika’s version of Madonna’s song.

“‘Sings’ is a bit of a stretch. 😂😂,” said one user, while a different declared Luann de Lesseps sings better than Erika.

Another kept it simple, stating, “She sounds like complete crap.”

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The latter was a consensus throughout the comments, with one user saying Erika sounded like “S**T” instead of crap. Another used the word awful to describe the performance.

There was a comment about how Madonna was being ironic when she sang the song, but Erika’s being literal.

“Every time I think I couldn’t loathe this broad anymore than I already do, she sinks to a new low,” wrote a critic.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

Erika was also called “awful” by a user, and her performance was “painful.” There was even a joke that Erika and Tom Sandoval should hit the road together.

“She is not even a little bit good. People actually waste their money to go see this crap?!” was another reply.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The critics putting Erika on blast over her singing Madonna comes hot on the heels of Erika teasing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to promote her Las Vegas gig.

Erika Jayne talks RHOBH Season 13

Ahead of her launching Bet It All on Blonde, Erika hit the press circuit to promote her first-ever residency. Erika was asked about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Erika teased some drama with Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The Bravo personality also revealed that Kyle’s split from her husband Mauricio Umansky will be addressed in the new season, as will Dorit Kemsley’s problems with her husband PK Kemsley.

Erika Jayne is focused on her Las Vegas residency right now. However, the video clip of her singing Madonna’s Material Girl certainly doesn’t paint the show in a very good light.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.