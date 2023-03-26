Erika Jayne channels inner Barbie Girl

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally filming after a longer-than-normal hiatus, and our favorite diamond holders are back on the scene!

The gorgeous starlet of the show, Erika Jane, is showing up and showing out on Instagram, revealing a hot pink look as she posed and pranced in a doorway.

Erika wore a vivid pink velvet mini dress from designer Vetements which showed off her slim figure. The high-end piece featured a high neck with long sleeves and a full-finger design.

With a song that featured her on the vocals, Erika did her best sexy slither and channeled her inner Barbie Girl, captioning the post, “1-800-BARBIEGIRL”

Fans have long-awaited the return of the hit franchise, after an extended break after the Season 12 reunion that ended in tears for OG Kyle Richards.

But Erika announced that she was ready for some RHOBH action in February when she posted to Instagram, “She’s back.. gird your loins.”

RHOBH: Erika Jayne reveals a new confessional look for Season 13

Erika Jayne took to Instagram last week to show off her new shorter hair as she debuted her first confessional look of RHOBH Season 13.

The singer and actress shared a selfie with a bold, blunt chin-length bob, a change from her usual long locks. Erika was in full glam for her confessional shoot with a smoky eye and pink lip, courtesy of celeb-favorite makeup artist Michael Anthony.

She also wore a low-cut denim patchwork blazer from Fendi and Versace’s crossover collaboration, captioning the post simply “FENDACE.”

In one of the pics, a bright light could be seen behind Erika as she sat for her first confessional shoot of RHOBH Season 13, and gave the camera a smoldering look.

Erika Jayne teases a brand new business venture

Aside from her role as the resident villain on RHOBH, Erika is always focused on other projects. While walking the red carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Awards, Erika revealed a brand new business venture but remained coy about the details.

“I can’t tell you a lot other than…” she said before turning to her lawyer Dina LaPolt to ask what details they could give. The lawyer revealed, “It’s gonna be in Las Vegas, and it’s gonna be amazing. It’s going to feature Erika and it’s going to be original and we’re building it.”

Could be the start of a Las Vegas residency? Erika has been involved in the music and entertainment world for years, and she enjoys putting on a show or production with her creative director, Mikey Minden.

This teaser comes hot on the heels of Erika indicating she’s ready to write another book and tell all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.