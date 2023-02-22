Erika Jayne is letting her fans know she’s back as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has finally begun filming Season 13 of the Bravo hit.

Naturally, the Pretty Mess singer announced her return in the most Erika Jayne way possible — with a picture of herself kneeling in bed while wearing a high-waisted bodysuit with the words “Dom Top” emblazoned on the front.

Erika wore her blonde hair down and a bit wavy as she tilted her head to the side with lips parted for a come hither look.

She wore pink fingerless gloves that matched the trim on the neckline of her bodysuit and her long, stiletto-pointed fingernails. She accessorized with several gold chains covering her neck.

The muted filter on the photo made Erika look much younger than her 51 years, with a sepia tone that gave the image a moody feel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the sultry photo, “She’s back.. gird your loins.”

Erika Jayne is back just as RHOBH Season 13 begins filming

It’s no coincidence that Erika Jayne has already started posting sexy photos again just as Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started filming after a brief break.

Season 12 of the show was one for the books, with Erika facing off against Sutton Stracke and huge drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

So much so that the RHOBH ladies ended up taking a break between the end of Season 12 and the filming of Season 13 to regroup as the cast said goodbye to Lisa Rinna after eight seasons on the show.

It’s not clear still if Lisa was fired or if she quit, whether she’s on a break, or if she’ll ever be allowed to return.

Erika was among those who RHOBH fans thought might not return, but that’s not the case, and she made sure to let everyone know.

The upcoming season should be interesting to watch as Erika navigates the RHOBH cast without her Bravo bestie. She has previously called Lisa the “f**king goat,” saying that her friend is irreplaceable and admitting that she’ll miss her “very much.”

Is Erika Jayne’s outfit hinting at a new career path?

It’s no secret that Erika Jayne’s lifestyle has been downgraded significantly in recent years.

Following the split from her disgraced husband, Tom Girardi, Erika moved out of their lavish mansion and into a gated three-bedroom home in Los Angeles.

And while it’s still very expensive to be her, the 2000-square-foot bungalow rents for $7,500 a month, a payment she can handle while making $600,000 per season as an RHOBH star.

Still, Erika is a big fan of the finer things, and now that she’s paying her own way, she may want to supplement her Bravo income. In fact, she’s already shared that she has some ideas about her next line of work.

Erika mentioned on an RHOBH Season 12 episode that she is considering a gig as a part-time dominatrix. So with her latest outfit and the writing on it, she leaves us wondering if we’ll learn about a new stream of income for the multi-talented reality star when Season 13 starts airing later in the year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.