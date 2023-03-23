She’s back!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her new shorter hair – and her first confessional look of RHOBH Season 13.

The Pretty Mess singer shared a selfie in which her platinum blonde dyed locks – which previously hung past her shoulders – had been chopped into a bold, blunt chin-length bob.

The reality star wore a full face of glam for her confessional shoot, courtesy of celeb-favorite makeup artist Michael Anthony.

She also wore a low-cut denim patchwork blazer from Fendi and Versace’s buzzy crossover collab, captioning the post simply “FENDACE.”

In one of the snaps, a bright light could be seen behind Erika as she sat for her first confessional shoot of RHOBH Season 13.

Fans and Housewives react to Erika Jayne’s new look

In the star’s comments section, fans and fellow Housewives quickly jumped in to voice their approval of her look.

“Thelma you look 🔥,” wrote RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna – presumably her Louise.

“Stoppppp 🔥 there she is,” gushed The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga.

“Mmm hmm!!!!!,” cheered The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett.

But other Bravo viewers seemed to be less enthused.

One commenter wrote that Erika’s new look was “giving Ozempic” – a reference to the diabetes medication recently becoming popular among celebrities and others as a weight loss drug.

Others took aim at her estranged husband, the disbarred former LA power lawyer Tom Girardi, who has been accused of embezzling more than $18 million in funds belonging to clients of his now-defunct law firm.

“Love the Versace jacket,” one commenter wrote. “[Whose] medical bill money did you take that from?”

Erika Jayne has new business ventures on the horizon

Filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now well underway, but Erika is still pursuing new ventures of her own.

Earlier this month, while walking the red carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Awards, the reality star dropped hints of an exciting new project in the works.

While Erika demurred to E! News that she “can’t tell you a lot” about the new venture just yet, her partner in the project, friend, and entertainment lawyer Dina LaPolt, chimed in: “It’s gonna be in Las Vegas, and it’s gonna be amazing.”

“It’s going to feature Erika, and it’s going to be original, and we’re building it,” the lawyer added.

On top of her 2020 Broadway stint as Roxy Hart in Chicago, the Pretty Mess singer has toured the world as a solo artist – so we can’t wait to see what she has in the works.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.