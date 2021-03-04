Eric Waldrop takes over wife Courtney’s Instagram account in sweet post to wish her a happy birthday

Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

In the absolute sweetest post, Courtney Waldrop’s husband Eric surprised her by taking over her Instagram account and wrote a caption worthy of a romantic novel.

His caption said, “(This is Eric) I never post. Not really sure if I know how. So bare with me😂”

“Today I want to wish my beautiful wife and mommy of our 9 kids a very happy birthday. You are the love of my life, my world, my everything. I don’t know how you do what you do, day in and day out.”

“You are the most unselfish person I know. Raising 9 kids (6 toddlers) is so hard and you tackle it like a champ every day. You’re always nonstop from the diaper changing, getting ready to potty train, constant catering to 6 toddlers, taking the babies to watch the big boys play ball, helping the boys with their homework.”

“The list goes on and on. Watching you do all these things makes me fall in love with you more and more every day. You’re the best mommy in the world. I thank God every day that he put you in my life 25 years ago.”

“I hope you have a wonderful birthday “my baby”. I love you with all my heart and soul. Happy Birthday Courtney. I love you angel.”

Courtney and Eric celebrated their 25th anniversary last month

The photogenic couple has been together for 25 years and met when they were just teenagers in middle school. They share nine kids together, six of whom are sextuplets, and two of whom are twins.

The mega family lives in Albertsville, Alabama on 40 acres. Half of their land is home to a working sheep farm. Eric owns and operates a landscaping business. Courtney retired from teaching elementary school to stay home full-time to care for her kids.

Courtney and Eric pursued fertility treatments after she suffered several miscarriages when trying to conceive a fourth child. The low-dose fertility treatments she was using miraculously caused her to become pregnant with six babies. The couple chose to forgo selective reduction, and decided to keep all six babies.

Courtney’s pregnancy and birth were extremely tough on her

Courtney was placed on strict bedrest at 24 weeks and delivered the babies 10 weeks prematurely. Mom Courtney required blood transfusions and her body went into shock from the pregnancy. All of the babies earned a stay in the NICU, but all six (Tag, Blu, Layke, Rivers, Rawlings, and Rayne) turned out completely healthy.

The couple’s older sons are Saylor, and twins Wales and Bridge. Courtney loves to share her large family’s everyday events on social media. Recently, she shared adorable posts of sweet Tag fighting off sleep and daredevil Blu climbing furniture.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting official word for the show’s return.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.