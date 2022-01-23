Emily Simpson predicted Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge split, talks about ‘red flags’

Emily Simpson reveals she predicted the Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge split. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson recently talked about Vicki Gunvalson’s split from Steve Lodge.

Vicki and Emily were both cast members on RHOC, and because of that, her relationship was on display for all of the women to see.

During her press rounds to promote the hit Bravo show, Emily talked about the “red flags” she saw in their relationship ahead of the breakup.

What did Emily Simpson say about Vicki Gunvalson’s relationship with Steve Lodge?

Despite Emily Simpson and Vicki Gunvalson not being close, the RHOC star still can feel for her former co-star as she navigates life following her split from Steve Lodge.

Emily appeared on the podcast Getting Real with the Housewives, which Us Weekly hosts. She talked about her weight loss and the journey to love herself as she walked through everything in the public eye.

However, talks turned to Vicki and Steve. Even though their split was months ago, it’s still being discussed. Emily revealed that she saw red flags, and when she heard Vicki’s brother say they would never get married, she thought that was odd.

She said, “I felt like he was an opportunist, and I think the red flags were there.”

There is talk about Vicki’s “love tank,” which Vicki has talked about a lot on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Emily admits she feels bad for her former co-star, saying, “She thought they had a future together, but I think he was, you know, in it for the camera time or whatever, and then he moved on. So, you know, I feel badly for her.”

While Vicki Gunvalson has hired a matchmaker to help her move on, she still ran Steve Lodge and his new fiancee, Janis, out of an Orange County restaurant when she ran into them.

What is happening on RHOC for Emily Simpson?

This season on RHOC, Emily Simpson finally appears comfortable. Her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter is stronger than ever, and the two are making waves.

Shane Simpson finally passed the California bar exam, and the mid-season trailer showed him being sworn in. She hosted a party for her husband this season, where Heather Dubrow issued a stern threat to Shannon Beador.

As the trip to Cabo continues to unravel, more drama is coming this season. The women should be filming the reunion soon, which should be must-see TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.